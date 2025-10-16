Man and baby rescued from roof of car surrounded by floodwater

A man and a baby, who were sitting on top of their vehicle in a flooded roadway in Arizona, were rescued by search and rescue personnel from the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.

The dramatic rescue took place on Monday (13 October) as flash floods surged through Eloy, Arizona.

"PCSO Search and Rescue, a K9 deputy and Eloy Police assisted the Casa Grande Fire Department in the successful rescue," Pinal County Sheriff's Office said in a social media post.