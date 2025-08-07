This is the moment a fake nurse who has treated more than 4,000 patients without a license was arrested by police in Florida.

Autumn Bardisa’s alleged crimes came to light in January when hospital officials reviewing her credentials for a charge‑nurse promotion realized she held only an expired Certified Nursing Assistant license.

Investigators determined that from June 2024 through January 2025, Bardisa treated approximately 4,486 patients while unlicensed and accepted payment for services rendered.

Bardisa was arrested Wednesday at her home in Palm Coast, Florida. She faces seven felony counts of practicing a healthcare profession without a license and seven counts of fraudulent use of personal identification, corresponding to seven months of alleged impersonation.