AOC gives Bronx school group a tour of the Capitol after shutdown sent guides home

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez gave a school group a tour of the Capitol building after the government shutdown sent guides home.

On Wednesday, 2 October, the NY House Representative posted a video on TikTok explaining that a group of high school and middle school students had arrived from the Bronx, New York.

They had a scheduled tour for the United States Capitol made prior to the government shutdown that was announced earlier this week.

Rather than turn them away, Cortez had decided to guide them herself and posted her video showing smiling kids appreciating their VIP access to the building, along with the caption, "Looks like I'm on Capitol tour duty during the shutdown".