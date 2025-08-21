Big Brother star thought she was going to die after using ‘fake’ weight loss jab

A former Big Brother star has revealed how she thought she was going to to die after suffering an adverse reaction to a suspected fake weight loss jab she bought online.

Reality star Aisleyne Horgan Wallace temporarily lost her sight in one eye, suffered extreme vomiting and was in excruciating pain from the jab she got from the internet.

Issuing a warning to others about the dangers when she appeared on Good Morning Britain on Thursday (21 August), Horgan Wallace said: “I thought I was going to die, it was petrifying.”