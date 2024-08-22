‘Trumpy Trout’ advertisement features talking fish head resembling Donald Trump

A TV advertisement for “Trumpy Trout” is going viral for selling a talking fish head that resembles former president Donald Trump.

Seemingly inspired by the Big Mouth Billy Bass, the mounted fish plaque with an animatronic talking bass, the Trumpy Trout is programmed with speeches littered with fish puns.

The Trumpy Trout is orange with a head full of blonde hair and wears a suit and tie.

It is being sold for 59.99 and is only available for online purchase.