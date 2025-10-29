Watch the moment an endangered tiger undergoes a specialist CT scan at a zoo.

Four-year-old Luca, an Amur tiger, underwent the test in a mobile unit following unexplained and persistent “mobility issues”.

The Big Cat Sanctuary in Kent said the scans would be analysed by veterinary radiographers who would disclose their findings in about two weeks.

Luca wasn’t the only big cat to undergo the tests. A mainland clouded leopard, Django, and a Southern African cheetah, Mo, were also sedated and moved to the mobile centre.

The animals have all been experiencing “mobility issues” which have so far evaded diagnosis.