This Morning’s Gyles Brandeth teary-eyed as he announces ‘tragic’ death of pet

This Morning’s Gyles Brandeth was overcome with emotion as he announced the death of his beloved pet cat.

Appearing on Friday’s (22 August) episode, the 77-year-old donned a cat jumper as he shared news of the “heartbreaking” death of his pet Nala.

With tears in his eyes, Brandeth told hosts Sian Welby and Rylan Clark: “I've shared my love for our cat Nala with viewers over the years. She was the neighbour's cat who came over a few years ago, danced over the garden wall and adopted my wife.”

He said her passing was “heartbreaking because we loved her so much”, adding that it was a struggle for his wife as Nala used to sleep on her stomach.

“I had to spend the whole night on her tummy so that she could go to sleep."