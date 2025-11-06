Natural History Museum creates giant Christmas jumper for its iconic T. Rex

The Natural History Museum's iconic T. Rex has received a festive makeover, featuring a supersized red Christmas jumper and Santa hat, alongside a backdrop depicting a snowy village and starry night sky.

The knitted jumper is also being sold in store and online, so visitors can dress like the animatronic dinosaur - which is one of the London museum's most famous residents.

Claire Bevan, Head of Retail and Customer Contact at the museum, said the Christmas tradition, which they started half a decade ago, is a "firm favourite" with the public.