Starbucks releases highly anticipated holiday cups in six festive new designs

Thursday marks the first day fans can buy the new cups and order from the holiday menu

Carsen Holaday
in New York
Wednesday 05 November 2025 10:29 EST
Starbucks Sells Majority Stake in China Operations for $4 Billion

‘Tis the season at Starbucks!

The coffee chain’s highly anticipated holiday cups arrive in stores Thursday, along with its seasonal menu, swapping out pumpkin spice lattes for peppermint mochas and new festive flavors.

“There’s something unmistakably magical about that moment the cups arrive – it’s as if the season officially begins,” Starbucks creative director Kristy Cameron said in a press release.

There are six holiday cups this year, including two iced versions, all of which feature Starbucks’ classic dark green and red colors. The cups are inspired by plaid pajamas worn during the holidays, as well as aprons worn by Starbucks baristas, the company said.

Two Coffeehouse Plaid designs are made for hot drinks, mirroring the comforting holiday pattern that “dates back centuries,” the company said.

Starbucks' Coffeehouse Plaid holiday cups will be available in stores November 6
Starbucks' Coffeehouse Plaid holiday cups will be available in stores November 6 (Joshua Trujillo/Starbucks)
Starbucks' iced drinks are available with green and red ribboned designs throughout the holiday season
Starbucks' iced drinks are available with green and red ribboned designs throughout the holiday season (Joshua Trujillo/Starbucks)
Starbucks has revealed their 2025 holiday cup designs
Starbucks has revealed their 2025 holiday cup designs (Joshua Trujillo/Starbucks)

More to follow...

