Starbucks releases highly anticipated holiday cups in six festive new designs

The coffee chain’s highly anticipated holiday cups arrive in stores Thursday, along with its seasonal menu, swapping out pumpkin spice lattes for peppermint mochas and new festive flavors.
“There’s something unmistakably magical about that moment the cups arrive – it’s as if the season officially begins,” Starbucks creative director Kristy Cameron said in a press release.
There are six holiday cups this year, including two iced versions, all of which feature Starbucks’ classic dark green and red colors. The cups are inspired by plaid pajamas worn during the holidays, as well as aprons worn by Starbucks baristas, the company said.
Two Coffeehouse Plaid designs are made for hot drinks, mirroring the comforting holiday pattern that “dates back centuries,” the company said.
More to follow...
