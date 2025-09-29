Starbucks new protein menu launches — but with health warnings from customers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Starbucks has officially hopped on the viral protein craze with its newest collection of drinks.

On Monday, Starbucks released its lineup of Protein Lattes and Cold Foam Drinks, which contain up to 36 grams of protein in each medium-sized beverage. The protein primarily comes from the brand’s special milk and cold foams.

Along with the new beverages, like Sugar-Free Vanilla Protein Matcha and Sugar-Free Vanilla Protein Latte, customers can make their regular iced coffee healthier by adding Starbucks Protein Cold Foam or Starbucks Protein-Boosted Milk, both made with whey protein powder, which is made with the liquid that remains after milk has been curdled and strained, in addition to 2% milk.

Adding the Protein Cold Foam to a medium coffee gives it 15 grams of protein, while the Starbucks Protein-Boosted would give it an extra 12 to 16 grams of protein.

However, customers have their concerns about what's in the Protein-Boosted Milk and how it's made, especially since it’s not safe for those maintaining a dairy-free diet.

Starbucks' new drinks offer up to 36 grams of protein each ( Starbucks )

“This irritates me … why wouldn’t Starbucks just use a natural protein milk like Fairlife,” one person on X wrote, referring to an ultra-filtered milk that has less sugar and more protein than conventional milk. “Instead of ‘blending creamy 2 percent milk with unflavored protein powder.’”

“Before you order those Starbucks protein drinks MAKE SURE UR NOT ALLERGIC TO WHEY LADIES,” another person tweeted

“But is it dairy-free? @starbucks,” another commented on Starbucks’ latest Instagram post. The coffee chain responded to that comment by clarifying that the protein drinks do contain dairy, since the protein-boosted milk is made with two percent milk.

“There is milk in the protein powder itself (the source of protein is whey protein isolate),” the company wrote.

Aside from adding Protein Cold Foam or Protein-Boosted Milk to coffee, customers can order four new lattes from the protein menu.

This includes Sugar-Free Vanilla Protein Matcha, which “combines unsweetened matcha and sugar-free vanilla syrup with protein-boosted,” according to Starbucks. A medium-sized drink has 28 to 36 grams of protein.

Next up is the Sugar-Free Vanilla Protein Latte, featuring signature espresso, sugar-free vanilla syrup, and Protein-Boosted Milk. It has 27 to 29 grams of protein in a medium-sized drink and no added sugar.

There’s also the Protein Matcha, which “combines unsweetened matcha with classic syrup and Protein-Boosted Milk.” A medium-sized latte has 28 to 36 grams of protein.

The final latte option, which offers 27 to 29 grams of protein in a medium size, is Vanilla Protein Latte, made with Starbucks espresso, Protein-Boosted Milk, and sweet vanilla flavor

Starbucks’ release of the protein drinks came days after the CEO, Brian Niccol, said he’s closing some underperforming company-owned stores and eliminating about 900 corporate roles in North America, as part of a sweeping $1 billion restructuring plan. He said employees at those locations will be eligible to transfer to nearby stores.

The job cuts will primarily hit Starbucks’ support and corporate staffing functions, not the baristas and operations staff in stores.

Still, Starbucks aims to finish the year with about 18,300 locations in the U.S. and Canada, including both company‑operated and licensed locations.