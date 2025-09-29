National Coffee Day: Where to find the best freebies, deals and discounts

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It’s National Coffee Day, and your favorite spots are celebrating with deals you won’t want to miss.

For one day only — September 29 — caffeine lovers can score everything from free cups of coffee to buy-one-get-one offers and discounted brews.

National Coffee Day began gaining popularity in the early 2000s as coffee chains and retailers started promoting it as a marketing event.

Whether you’re an espresso enthusiast, a latte lover, or a simple drip coffee fan, today is the perfect excuse to indulge in your caffeine fix.

From Starbucks to Dunkin' Donuts, we’ve rounded up the best freebies, discounts, and limited-time offers.

open image in gallery Dunkin’ Donuts and Starbucks have deals for National Coffee Day ( Getty/iStock )

Dunkin’ Donuts

At Dunkin’ Donuts, rewards members get a free Medium iced or hot coffee when purchasing through the Dunkin’ app.

Starbucks

Today, Starbucks Rewards members will earn 100 bonus stars, which can be redeemed later for free drinks or food, when they order a hot or iced coffee of any size.

open image in gallery Starbucks is offering 100 bonus stars to customers ordering a hot or iced coffee ( Getty Images )

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is offering customers a free medium iced coffee and a doughnut of their choice on National Coffee Day.

Additionally, customers can get a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts when ordering a dozen doughnuts at the regular price.

Pret A Manger

open image in gallery Pret A Manger is offering a free 16-oz coffee drink today ( Getty Images )

Pret A Manger is offering a free 16-oz coffee, latte, or cappuccino, which can be ordered iced or hot, to customers today. This deal can only be redeemed when ordering through the Pret app.

Tim Hortons

open image in gallery Tim Hortons is offering a free coffee promotion after you order four separte drinks ( Getty Images )

If customers order four separate brewed coffee purchases from September 29 through October 4 at Tim Hortons, they’ll receive a free coffee in the form of 400 Tim Rewards points. Customers must scan the Tims Rewards code on the app every time they order.

Peet’s Coffee

Leading up to National Coffee Day, Peet’s Coffee launched its first-ever Cold Brew Pass for $30 on September 1. With that pass, rewards members will get a free Cold Brew Coffee every day for 30 consecutive days.

However, passes must be purchased by September 30 and are then valid for 30 days once they’re activated.

In addition, on September 29, Peet’s Coffee is offering 25 percent off all items sold on its website.

7-Eleven

open image in gallery 7-Eleven is offering a free coffee with a breakfast sandwich purchase ( Getty Images )

Customers who are a part of 7-Eleven’s 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty programs will receive a free coffee with the purchase of a breakfast sandwich.

This deal lasts for nearly an entire month, with the offering ending on October 28.

Dutch Bros

With the purchase of two or more drinks at Dutch Bros today, customers can get two free car coasters.

Gregorys Coffee

When ordering through Gregorys Coffee’s app, customers can get a free Protein Buzz drink — a cold brew made with Nuzest plant-based protein, peanut butter, coconut water, and date syrup. To receive the free drink, you must use the code GAINS when ordering.

Einstein Bros.

New and existing rewards members at Einstein Bros. can get a free hot or iced coffee of any size with an online or app purchase.