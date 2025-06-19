Starbucks hops on viral protein trend with new menu item

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Starbucks is hopping on the protein trend bandwagon.

The Independent has learned that the coffee chain will be introducing a Banana Protein Cold Foam to menus soon. The never-before-seen menu item was revealed at the Starbucks Leadership Experience 2025 in Las Vegas.

The new protein cold foam has been described as “silky, sweet,” and “indistinguishable” from the chain’s other cold foams, according to Fast Company Global Design Editor Mark Wilson.

Starbucks is using a new program called Starting Five to gather customer feedback on new menu items before they’re widely released. The new protein cold foam is currently being tested in just a select handful of Starbucks locations.

A full timeline for its release has not yet been revealed.

open image in gallery Starbucks is reportedly adding a new menu item in response to a health trend ( Reuters )

Starbucks’s plunge into the protein trend comes as several celebrities and influencers have begun pushing its consumption. Khloé’ Kardashian, for example, recently launched her protein popcorn brand, Khloud, which touts seven grams per serving.

Previously, Starbucks offered a line of Vivanno protein smoothies, including a banana flavored shake, but they were discontinued in 2008.

Meanwhile, the chain continues to introduce new menu items just months after dramatically slashing its offerings.

Weeks after Starbucks announced its summer menu, it introduced four new Frappuccinos: Salted Caramel Mocha, Strawberry Matcha, and Brown Sugar, which will all come layered with cold foam.

The fourth flavor is a Firework Frappuccino, described by Starbucks as a “festive twist on the Summer-Berry Refresher.”

The Firework Frappuccino will reportedly only be available during the first week of July to coincide with Independence Day, according to food influencer Markie Devo.

Devo also reported that Starbucks will be bringing back its Double Chocolate Brownie as well.

The first summer menu announcement included the return of the Summer-Berry refresher plus a new iced espresso drink for caffeine lovers looking for a more exotic vibe.

The Iced Horchata Oat Milk Shaken Espresso is inspired by the “popular and beloved” Latin American drink, Starbucks said in a press release.

It features Starbucks Blonde Espresso, oat milk, and horchata-flavored syrup. The “light, smooth and subtly sweet” espresso is paired with a “fusion of warm cinnamon, sweet vanilla and subtle nutty notes reminiscent of the rice milk that makes up a traditional horchata,” the company noted.

In addition to the drinks, Starbucks announced a Strawberries & Cream Cake Pop, featuring strawberry cream cake mixed with buttercream and formed into a strawberry shape. The cake pop is dipped in a chocolate icing and decorated to resemble a juicy red strawberry.

The new additions come just months after Starbucks announced the removal of 13 drinks from its menu. The changes took effect March 4.