Starbucks unveils four new summer Frappuccinos — including limited-edition holiday beverage
Starbucks recently announced its first summer menu items
Four new drinks are slated to join the U.S. Starbucks menu in the coming weeks.
About a week after the coffee chain’s initial summer menu announcement, reports started swirling that there may be a second lineup of new items.
The Independent can now confirm that four new Frappuccino beverages will be added in July.
Salted Caramel Mocha, Strawberry Matcha, and Brown Sugar Frappuccinos will all come layered with cold foam.
The fourth flavor is a Firework Frappuccino, described by Starbucks as a “festive twist on the Summer-Berry Refresher.”
The Firework Frappuccino will reportedly only be available during the first week of July to coincide with Independence Day, according to food influencer Markie Devo.
Devo also reported that Starbucks will be bringing back its Double Chocolate Brownie as well.
The first summer menu announcement included the return of the Summer-Berry refresher plus a new iced espresso drink for caffeine lovers looking for a more exotic vibe.
The Iced Horchata Oat Milk Shaken Espresso is inspired by the “popular and beloved” Latin American drink, Starbucks said in a press release.
It features Starbucks Blonde Espresso, oat milk, and horchata-flavored syrup. The “light, smooth and subtly sweet” espresso is paired with a “fusion of warm cinnamon, sweet vanilla and subtle nutty notes reminiscent of the rice milk that makes up a traditional horchata,” the company noted.
In addition to the drinks, Starbucks announced a Strawberries & Cream Cake Pop, featuring strawberry cream cake mixed with buttercream and formed into a strawberry shape. The cake pop is dipped in a chocolate icing and decorated to resemble a juicy red strawberry.
The new additions come just months after Starbucks announced the removal of 13 drinks from its menu. The changes took effect March 4.
The departed drinks are: Iced Matcha Lemonade, White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino, Espresso Frappuccino, Chai Crème Frappuccino, Caramel Ribbon Crunch Crème Frappuccino, Double Chocolaty Chip Crème Frappuccino, Chocolate Cookie Crumble Crème Frappuccino, White Chocolate Crème Frappuccino, Caffè Vanilla Frappuccino, Java Chip Frappuccino, White Hot Chocolate, Royal English Breakfast Latte, and Honey Almondmilk Flat White.
