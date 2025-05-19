Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Starbucks has released its summer menu with new food and drink options and a classic beverage that has returned.

The coffee company is kicking off the summer season Tuesday with a variety of limited-time menu items.

There will be a new iced espresso drink for caffeine lovers looking for a more exotic vibe. The Iced Horchata Oat Milk Shaken Espresso is inspired by a “popular and beloved” Latin American drink, Starbucks said in a press release issued Monday.

The drink features Starbucks Blonde Espresso, oat milk and horchata flavored syrup.

open image in gallery Starbucks has revealed its new summer menu that features new food and drink options. Pictured is the new Iced Horchata Oat Milk Shaken Espresso. ( Starbucks )

The “light, smooth and subtly sweet” espresso is paired with a “fusion of warm cinnamon, sweet vanilla and subtle nutty notes reminiscent of the rice milk that makes up a traditional horchata,” the company noted in announcing the new drink.

Beverage developer Ricky Gonzalez, who helped bring the concept to life, painted a picture of the sweet and refreshing drink he was treated to as a kid.

“In the central California neighborhood where I grew up, horchata was everywhere—on street corners, in convenience stores, and on the menu at most Mexican restaurants we visited,” he said.

Gonzalez continued: “Every Sunday, we would have a family meal at a Mexican restaurant, and horchata was always a treat for my brother and me. It was icy, sweet, and spiced with cinnamon. It’s both comforting and refreshing.”

If you are not much of a coffee drinker but enjoy a nice cool drink, you may be happy to hear that the Summer-Berry Refresher is back this summer at Starbucks.

open image in gallery Starbucks is bringing back a fan favorite this summer season - the Summer-Berry Refresher ( Starbucks )

open image in gallery Starbucks has unveiled a new cake pop flavor and design that resembles a strawberry. ( Starbucks )

The Summer-Berry Refresher, which was first introduced last summer, features “a sweet and summery blend of raspberry, blueberry and blackberry flavors shaken with ice and water.” The fruity mixture is then poured over raspberry-flavored pearls.

Customers can enjoy the berry beverage with lemonade by ordering a Summer-Berry Lemonade Refresher or coconut milk in the Summer Skies Drink.

There’s also a new cake pop featuring a summer staple on Stakbuck’s limited-time menu.

The Strawberries & Cream Cake Pop features strawberry cream cake mixed with buttercream and formed into a strawberry shape. The cake pop is dipped in a chocolate icing and decorated to resemble a juicy red strawberry.