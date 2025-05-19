Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Starbucks unveils changes to its menu for summer - here are the new food and drink options

A fan favorite is coming back this summer

Rachel Dobkin
in New York
Monday 19 May 2025 16:31 EDT
Comments
Starbucks has revealed its new summer menu that features new food and drink options. Pictured is the new Iced Horchata Oat Milk Shaken Espresso.
Starbucks has revealed its new summer menu that features new food and drink options. Pictured is the new Iced Horchata Oat Milk Shaken Espresso. (Starbucks)

Starbucks has released its summer menu with new food and drink options and a classic beverage that has returned.

The coffee company is kicking off the summer season Tuesday with a variety of limited-time menu items.

There will be a new iced espresso drink for caffeine lovers looking for a more exotic vibe. The Iced Horchata Oat Milk Shaken Espresso is inspired by a “popular and beloved” Latin American drink, Starbucks said in a press release issued Monday.

The drink features Starbucks Blonde Espresso, oat milk and horchata flavored syrup.

Starbucks has revealed its new summer menu that features new food and drink options. Pictured is the new Iced Horchata Oat Milk Shaken Espresso.
Starbucks has revealed its new summer menu that features new food and drink options. Pictured is the new Iced Horchata Oat Milk Shaken Espresso. (Starbucks)

The “light, smooth and subtly sweet” espresso is paired with a “fusion of warm cinnamon, sweet vanilla and subtle nutty notes reminiscent of the rice milk that makes up a traditional horchata,” the company noted in announcing the new drink.

Beverage developer Ricky Gonzalez, who helped bring the concept to life, painted a picture of the sweet and refreshing drink he was treated to as a kid.

“In the central California neighborhood where I grew up, horchata was everywhere—on street corners, in convenience stores, and on the menu at most Mexican restaurants we visited,” he said.

Gonzalez continued: “Every Sunday, we would have a family meal at a Mexican restaurant, and horchata was always a treat for my brother and me. It was icy, sweet, and spiced with cinnamon. It’s both comforting and refreshing.”

If you are not much of a coffee drinker but enjoy a nice cool drink, you may be happy to hear that the Summer-Berry Refresher is back this summer at Starbucks.

Starbucks is bringing back a fan favorite this summer season - the Summer-Berry Refresher
Starbucks is bringing back a fan favorite this summer season - the Summer-Berry Refresher (Starbucks)
Starbucks has unveiled a new cake pop flavor and design that resembles a strawberry.
Starbucks has unveiled a new cake pop flavor and design that resembles a strawberry. (Starbucks)

The Summer-Berry Refresher, which was first introduced last summer, features “a sweet and summery blend of raspberry, blueberry and blackberry flavors shaken with ice and water.” The fruity mixture is then poured over raspberry-flavored pearls.

Customers can enjoy the berry beverage with lemonade by ordering a Summer-Berry Lemonade Refresher or coconut milk in the Summer Skies Drink.

There’s also a new cake pop featuring a summer staple on Stakbuck’s limited-time menu.

The Strawberries & Cream Cake Pop features strawberry cream cake mixed with buttercream and formed into a strawberry shape. The cake pop is dipped in a chocolate icing and decorated to resemble a juicy red strawberry.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in