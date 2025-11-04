UK’s largest one-day Christmas market returns after last year’s cancellation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK’s largest one-day Christmas market is set to return this December after it was abruptly cancelled last year.

The historic market town of Beverley in East Yorkshire will play host to the Festival of Christmas on Sunday 14 December after council officials confirmed the event would go ahead.

Organisers cancelled last year’s event after Storm Darragh brought extreme weather to the region, including flood warnings and a cold weather alert.

This year, the council has said that Beverley will be “transformed into a magical Christmas shopper’s wonderland.”

Santa and his reindeer will be in attendance, alongside fairground rides, live entertainment, birds of prey and traditional brass bands, plus food and drink.

Shoppers seeking a Christmas bargain can browse more than 120 stalls in the city centre.

The festive event, which is now in its 29th year, will also include a parade, featuring Santa, his reindeers, comedy acts, Bernese mountain dogs, live music and more.

The North Bar’s Georgian Quarter will also feature East Yorkshire businesses and traders, showcasing an array of local producers.

Nick Coultish of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “Beverley Festival of Christmas is the flagship tourism event for our region and is an important date in the calendar for businesses and traders.

“It is always a hugely popular event, with visitors from all over the UK coming to enjoy the festive stalls and entertainment.”

This year’s event will take place from 10am to 4pm, taking over key spots in the centre of the town – Saturday Market, North Bar Within and Wednesday Market, in addition to Flemingate Shopping Centre.

The weekly market on Saturday 13 December will also have a Christmas theme, with a free park and ride operating from Beverley Racecourse across the weekend.

Read more: The 20 best Christmas markets in the UK