Molly-Mae says daughter Bambi has been part of ‘biting pandemic’ at nursery

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed that her daughter Bambi is part of a “biting pandemic” at her nursery, as she admits she “doesn’t know” the best way to deal with her two-year-old’s behaviour.

In a vlog posted to YouTube on Sunday (17 August), the influencer said that Bambi’s nursery contacted her to tell her that her child has been biting others.

“Basically at her nursery at the minute, there's a bit of a biting pandemic going on and all of the children are biting one another.”

The 26-year-old mother said she was torn on whether to treat Bambi to ice cream later that day, as she was concerned that it was a “reward for bad behaviour”.

However, she said she didn’t know if she “should bring attention to it”, as she believes Bambi may be biting “to get a reaction”.