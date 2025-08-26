The Duchess of Sussex has revealed a birthday present she gave to the Duke of Sussex bearing his official title after the couple stepped back as working royals.

In episode seven of Meghan’s Netflix lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, the former Suits star shared what she packed for a trip to Malibu with her friend Heather Dorak.

Explaining how she likes to take things with her that "bring her joy," Meghan took a baseball cap adorned with "PH40" - appearing to reference Prince Harry - that she says she made for her husband's 40th birthday.

Meghan and Harry stepped down as "senior" members of the royal family in 2020.