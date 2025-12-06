Moment Birkin bag owned by late star sells for £1.7m

A Hermès Birkin bag originally owned by the late Jane Birkin has sold at auction for $2.3m (£1.7m).

The Birkin Voyageur was originally gifted to the singer and actress, wife of French musical icon Serge Gainsbourg, in 2003.

Auctioned at a Sotheby’s event in Abu Dhabi on Friday (5 December), the final sale price was around six times higher than the estimated valuation of $230,000-$400,000.

The first ever Birkin, a prototype made specifically for the actress in 1985, became the most value handbag ever sold after it went at auction in Paris for €8.5m (£7.4m) earlier this year.