Dr Punam Krishan's BBC Morning Live colleagues sent her a sweet message after the Strictly Come Dancing star announced that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

In an Instagram post on Sunday (4 January), Dr Punam revealed she had kept her diagnosis private for five months but was speaking out "because carrying it quietly has been heavy."

On Monday's show, Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones said they were behind her "every step of the way," and the show had "so much love" for her.