Dr Punam Krishan has revealed she has been diagnosed with breast cancer, prompting an outpouring of love from her Strictly Come Dancing co-stars.

Krishan, 42, who appeared on the BBC competition in 2024, told her Instagram followers she has been “to some very dark places” after learning the news in August.

She said that despite supporting patients and families through difficult diagnoses as a doctor for almost two decades, “absolutely nothing prepares you for being on the receiving end yourself”.

The NHS GP and resident medic on BBC’s Morning Live added: “The shock. The fear. The trauma. In that moment, knowledge means very little.”

Krishan said she had a “gut instinct” that something was wrong, and urged people to get themselves checked.

She went on to say that she kept the diagnosis private while going through treatment so she could protect her energy and “most of all” the two children she shares with her husband, Dr Sandesh Gulhane.

However, now her treatment has been completed, she is sharing the news as “carrying it quietly has been heavy”.

“My husband, my family and a small circle of friends have carried me through in ways I’ll never forget. When something like this happens, you realise very quickly what – and who – truly matters,” she said.

Krishan continued: “This experience has changed me. It’s taken me to very dark places mentally – conversations about your own mortality will do that – but it’s also stripped life back to what truly matters.

“Your health is everything. Not work. Not possessions. Not perfection. I have so much more to share when I’m ready. For now, thank you for being here and for holding space with such kindness.”

Dr Punam Krishan shares breast cancer diagnosis ( Instagram )

Sharing their support, Krishan’s Strictly dance partner Gorka Marquez commented: “I know you and I know you will get through this! And we will be sat having a coffee and a croissant.”

Meanwhile, Amy Dowden, who also had breast cancer, wrote: “You got this pink sister xxxxxxx sending so much love xxxxxxxxx.”

Krishan previously said Strictly was “the best fitness journey” of her life. “At first I was a bit anxious and I didn’t know how I was going to do it, but the training is so physical, and the dancing, and I was loving it,” she said. “I’m more toned than I’ve ever been, and I had so much more energy as a result.”

Krishan was eliminated in the fifth week of the 2024 series won by Chris McCausland.