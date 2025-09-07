Chrissy Teigen reveals she wakes up husband John Legend every night to make her food

Chrissy Teigen has said that she wakes up her husband John Legend every night for midnight snacks.

Appearing as a guest on Netflix’s Dinner Time with David Chang on Wednesday (3 September), the model explained that she often wakes up hungry and either orders takeout or gets Legend to cook for her.

Teigen said: “I take my night-time medications at 10pm and then I wake up again at 1am, I place my order, it gets to me by 2am, I eat it by 2.15am, and then I go back to bed.

“[This happens] every night without fail. I’m not kidding,” she said, adding that Legend has now become “robotic” when responding to her requests.

She said he replies “all right sandwich time”, and after the food is made, he will go straight back to bed.