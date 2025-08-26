Brooklyn Beckham fuels family feud rumours with copycat cooking video

Brooklyn Beckham has shared a video of himself making a pasta dish, just hours after his brother Cruz appeared to cook the same meal whilst on holiday.

On Monday (25 August), the 26-year-old instructed his followers step-by-step on how to make “a simple tomato pasta” which he then served up for his wife Nicola Peltz-Beckham.

The video came just hours after Brooklyn’s younger brother whipped up a similar pasta dish to serve to his family whilst they were holidaying in Italy.

It follows rumours that Brooklyn has distanced himself from the family. Nicola and Victoria have denied that there is a rift.

Earlier in August, the Beckhams were absent as Brooklyn and his wife renewed their marriage vows just three years after their wedding.