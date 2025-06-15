Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Victoria Beckham has poured cold water on rumours of a rift between the Beckham family and their eldest son, Brooklyn, after she shared pictures of the entire clan alongside their dad, David, for Father’s Day.

Recent reports have suggested a divide in the family after Brooklyn, 26, and his wife Nicola Peltz, 30, missed a recent run of family events, including David’s birthday party. The rest of their children – Romeo, 22, Cruz, 20 and Harper, 13 – were all in attendance.

Victoria presented a united front to mark Father’s Day on Sunday (15 June), sharing a video of David and Harper, Brooklyn and Cruz sitting arm-in-arm on a sofa, singing “Sherry” by Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.

She shared a selection of pictures that featured Brooklyn, one of them showing the entire family posing together while dressed in black-tie attire. The post included two pictures of Brooklyn alone with his father, one of them smiling at each other, and another taken while partying together.

Victoria captioned the post: “Happy Father’s Day to the best daddy there is! You always lead with love and our four beautiful children are a reflection of that. We all love you so so much!! @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven xxx.”

David shared his own Father’s Day post, feature a range of throwback pictures of the family, with the main photo showing Brooklyn holding Harper as a baby.

“My most important and favourite job in life is being a dad... I'm so proud of all of you and like daddy (sorry boys) tells you every single day I will always be here for you no matter what... Mummy thank you for doing the most important part and making me a father there is no greater gift in life than making me a dad... Happy Father's Day... I love you kiddies more than you could imagine.”

It comes after the former England captain received a knighthood for his services to sport and charity, after being named in the King’s Birthday Honours this week.

He was congratulated on social media by Victoria, Cruz and Romeo – but Brooklyn did not make a post.

Romeo shared a photo of himself and his dad at a party, captioned with the words: “So so proud of you.”

Cruz posted a picture of David in the countryside, writing: “I’m so proud dad I love you. Sir David Beckham. Has a nice ring to it.”

Not forgetting his mother, who received an OBE in 2017, Cruz also shared an image of his parents standing on a staircase, writing: “Sir David Beckham and Lady Victoria.”

Reacting to the news of his knighthood, David said in a statement that he “never could have imagined I would receive such a truly humbling honour” while “growing up in East London with parents and grandparents who were so patriotic and proud to be British”.

David Beckham wife Victoria and eldest son Brooklyn, in 2019 ( Getty Images )

Reports of a family fallout began three years ago, with claims that Brooklyn’s wife Nicola had refused to wear one of Victoria Beckham's designs on her wedding day.

Nicola later said she had wanted to, telling The Times that Victoria had realised her atelier could not make it in time – so she picked a different designer. Nicola denied there was a feud in the family.

Rumours of a family rift surfaced again following Brooklyn’s absence from his father’s birthday in May. It was reported that Brooklyn missed out on the celebrations due to Romeo’s new girlfriend, Kim Turnball, who reportedly briefly dated Brooklyn. The Independent has contacted Brooklyn’s representatives for comment.