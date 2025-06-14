David Beckham’s children share messages of support as footballer finally knighted
‘Sir David Beckham. Has a nice ring to it,’ wrote son Cruz
Romeo and Cruz Beckham have shared messages of support for their dad, David Beckham, after the former footballer finally received a knighthood.
The former England captain, who recently celebrated his 50th birthday, will receive the honour for his services to sport and charity.
Sir David has infamously been chasing the honour for many years, and after being named in the King’s Birthday Honours this week, he said he was “immensely proud”.
Now, his children have congratulated him on social media.
His son Romeo, 22, took to Instagram to share a photo of himself and his dad at a party, captioned with the words: “So so proud of you.”
Cruz, 20, also shared a tribute, posting a picture of Sir David in the countryside and writing: “I’m so proud dad I love you. Sir David Beckham. Has a nice ring to it.”
Not forgetting his mum, former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, Cruz also shared an image of his parents standing on a staircase, with the caption: “Sir David Beckham and Lady Victoria.”
Victoria received an OBE in 2017.
There have been recent reports that there is a rift between the Beckham family and their other son, Brooklyn, 26, after he and his wife Nicola Peltz missed a recent run of family events, including Sir David’s birthday party.
The Beckhams also have a daughter, Harper, who is 13.
Reacting to the news of his knighthood, Sir David said in a statement that he “never could have imagined I would receive such a truly humbling honour” while “growing up in East London with parents and grandparents who were so patriotic and proud to be British”.
“To have played for and captained my country was the greatest privilege of my career and literally a boyhood dream come true,” he said.
“Off the pitch, I have been fortunate to have the opportunity to represent Britain around the world and work with incredible organisations that are supporting communities in need and inspiring the next generation.
“I’m so lucky to be able to do the work that I do, and I’m grateful to be recognised for work that gives me so much fulfilment. It will take a little while for the news to sink in but I’m immensely proud and it’s such an emotional moment for me to share with my family.”
Alongside Sir David, actor Gary Oldman and The Who’s Roger Daltrey were also knighted in King’s Birthday Honours.
Stage star Elaine Paige and Conservative politician Penny Mordaunt will receive damehoods, while sculptor Antony Gormley has been made a Companion of Honour.
Find the full list of stars named here.
