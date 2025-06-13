All the stars named in 2025 King’s Birthday Honours

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Numerous figures from the world of film, television, music, sport and politics have been named in the King’s 2025 birthday honours.

The standout names include The Who frontman Roger Daltrey, Oscar-winning actor Gary Oldman and football superstar David Beckham have been knighted as part of the King’s birthday honours.

Daltrey, 81, has been recognised for his services to music and charity, having been the patron of the Teenage Cancer Trust since 2000.

Meanwhile, Oldman 67, was recognised for his services to drama. The Hollywood star won an Oscar for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in the 2017 film Darkest Hour.

A long-awaited knighthood has also been given to former England captain David Beckham, who has been recognised for his contributions to sport and charity.

Elsewhere, actor and singer Elaine Paige, best known for her theatre roles in Evita and Cats, has received a Damehood.

open image in gallery David Beckham ( Getty )

Damehoods have also been given to author Pat Barker as well as former Conservative MP Penny Mordaunt.

Meanwhile, Strictly Come Dancing presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkelman have both been made MBEs and Georgia Harrison, a Love Island contestant turned campaigner, has also been honoured for tackling online privacy.

open image in gallery Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly ( BBC )

All the key figures named in the King’s birthday honours list:

Members of the Order of the Companions of Honour (CH):

Professor Dame Susan Jocelyn Bell Burnell DBE FRS FRSE. Visiting Professor, University of Oxford. For services to Astronomy and Physics and to Diversity.

Sir Antony Mark David Gormley OBE. Sculptor. For services to Art.

Dames Commander of the Order of the British Empire:

Patricia Margaret Barker CBE. Author. For services to Literature.

Emma Mary Bridgewater CBE. Founder, Emma Bridgewater Pottery. For services to Ceramics.

Elaine Paige OBE. Singer and Actress. For services to Music and to Charity.

open image in gallery Elaine Paige ( PA )

Chi Onwurah MP. Member of Parliament for Newcastle Upon Tyne Central and West, and Chair of the Science, Technology and Innovation Select Committee. For Political and Public Service.

The Rt Hon Penelope Mary Mordaunt. Lately Lord President of the Privy Council, Leader of the House of Commons and Member of Parliament for Portsmouth North. For Political and Public Service.

Knights Bachelor:

Alexander Charles Beard CBE. Chief Executive, Royal Ballet and Opera. For services to the Arts.

David Robert Joseph Beckham OBE. For services to Sport and to Charity.

Roger Harry Daltrey CBE. Patron, Teenage Cancer Trust. For services to Charity and to Music.

Rufus John Norris. Director and Chief Executive Officer, The National Theatre. For services to Theatre.

Gary Leonard Oldman. Actor. For services to Drama.

open image in gallery Gary Oldman ( Getty )

The Rt Hon Mark Richard Tami MP. Member of Parliament for Alyn and Deeside. For Political and Public Service.

Order of the British Empire:

Companions of the Order of the Bath (CB)

Alison Mary Giles. Director of Security for Parliament, Houses of Parliament. For Parliamentary and Public Service.

Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Jane Elizabeth Marie Lapotaire. Actress. For services to Drama.

Timothy Iain Reeve. Deputy Director and Chief Operating Officer, Victoria and Albert Museum. For services to Museums.

Dana Strong. Group Chief Executive Officer, Sky. For services to Business and to Media.

Benjamin John Terrett. Chief Executive Officer, Public Digital and lately Deputy Chair, University of the Arts London. For services to Design.

Alison Agnes Isabel The Lady Myners. Lately Chair, Royal Academy. For services to the Arts.

Jane Tranter. Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Bad Wolf. For services to Television.

Sarah Virginia Wade OBE. For services to Tennis and to Charity.

open image in gallery Virginia Wade ( AFP/Getty )

Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Anita Dobson. Philanthropist, Fundraiser and Patron. For services to Charitable Fundraising and to Philanthropy.

Maria Caulfield. Lately Minister of State for Health and Member of Parliament for Lewes. For Political and Public Service.

Allison Dowzell. Managing Director, Screen Alliance Wales. For services to Broadcasting.

Harris Wayne Engelbert Elliott. Artist, Curator and Stylist. For services to the Arts and to Cultural Diversity.

Alex James Farquharson. Director, Tate Britain. For services to Art.

Stephen Lambert. Television Producer and Executive. For services to Television.

David Wyndham Lewis. Founder, Young Voices. For services to Music.

Dr Samantha Jane Morton. Actress. For services to Drama and to Charity.

open image in gallery Samantha Morton ( Getty )

David Keith Pickard. Lately Director, BBC Proms. For services to Music.

Claire Riley. Chair, Seven Stories. For services to Children’s Literacy and to Health.

Daria Jean Taylor. Lately Member of Parliament for Stockton South. For Political and Public Service.

Monica Josephine Vaughan. For services to Sport.

Sian Eleri Westerman. Lately Senior Adviser, Rothschild & Co. For services to Fashion and Beauty and to Charity.

John Joseph Whiston. Managing Director, Continuing Drama and Head of ITV in the North, ITV Studios. For services to Broadcasting and to Television.

Stuart Worden. Principal, The BRIT School. For services to Creative Arts Education, to Music and to the Creative Industries.

Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE):

Adjoa Aiboom Helen Andoh. Actor. For services to Drama.

Ann Elizabeth Atkinson Sharp. Opera Singer and Artistic Director, North Wales International Festival. For services to Music.

Mark Stephen Bills. Lately Director, Gainsborough’s House. For services to Art, to Museums and to the community in Suffolk.

Alex Robert Boucher. Founder and Managing Director, Analog. For services to the Gaming Industry and to Entrepreneurship.

Surdarshan Singh Chana. Indian Classical Musician. For services to Music and Sikh Culture.

Rachel Daly. For services to Association Football.

open image in gallery Rachel Daly ( Getty )

Tess Daly. For services to Broadcasting.

Christopher Norman Davies. For services to Running and to Health and Wellbeing.

Steven Michael Davies. Professional Cricketer. For services to Sport.

Gabriella Di Laccio. Soprano and Founder, Donne Foundation. For services to Music and to Gender Equality.

Angela Dixon. Chief Executive Officer, Saffron Hall. For services to Music Education and the Performing Arts.

Pamela Duncan-Glancy MSP. Member of the Scottish Parliament for the Glasgow Region. For Political and Public Service.

Michael Dunlop. For services to Motor Cycle Racing.

Jacqueline Faulkner. Director of Operations, Sky News. For services to Broadcasting.

Lee Fisher. Artistic Director, Freefall Dance Company. For services to Dance and to the Learning-Disabled Community.

Graham Keith Gouldman. Songwriter and Musician. For services to Music.

Sue Graves. Children’s Author. For services to Children with Special Educational Needs.

Mary Claire Greenwell. Makeup Artist and Ambassador, British Beauty Council. For services to the Beauty and Fashion Industries and to Charity.

Georgia Louise Harrison. Campaigner. For services to Tackling Online Privacy and Cyber Crime Awareness. (London, Greater London)

open image in gallery Georgia Harrison ( PA )

Bryan David Henderson. Director of Cricket and NFL, Sky. For services to Cricket.

Luke Humphries. For services to Darts.

Patricia Mary Johnson. For services to Women’s Golf.

Natasha Paula Jonas. For services to Boxing and to the community in Liverpool.

Julius Joseph. For services to Basketball.

Lucy Katan. Founder, British Grooms Association. For services to Sport.

William Frederick Kennard. Music Artist and Founder, East London Arts and Music. For services to Music and to Creative Arts Education.

Saffron Fern Lane. Lately Captain, Great Britain Women’s Ice Hockey Team. For services to Sport.

Andrew David Lapthorne. For services to Tennis.

David Valentine Lawrence. For services to Cricket.

Troi Minh Hong Lee. Founder, Deaf Rave. For services to the Arts and the Deaf Community.

Luke Littler. For services to Darts.

open image in gallery Luke Littler ( PA )

Gordon Marsden. Lately Member of Parliament for Blackpool South. For Political and Public Service.

Sarah Mansbridge. Gallery Director, Cornwall Contemporary. For services to Art.

Alistair Murray Moffat. Founder of Borders Book, Lennoxlove Book Festivals and Kelso Arts Festival. For services to Literature and Culture.

Tracy-Ann Oberman. Actor and Playwright. For services to Holocaust Education and Combating Antisemitism.

open image in gallery Tracy-Ann Oberman ( Getty )

Wayne Ian Parmel. Co-Founder, ACE Dance and Music. For services to the Arts.

Crispin Parry. Chief Executive, British Underground. For services to the Arts, Music and the Creative Industries.

Christine Ann Pascall. Lately President, England Golf. For services to Golf.

Sanjay Mahendra Patel. Lately Managing Director, The Hundred. For services to Cricket.

Jeffrey Charles Pope. Writer, Director and Producer. For services to Drama.

Sheelagh Redpath. Lately Technical Officials Co-Ordinator for Netball, Commonwealth Games. For services to Netball.

Andrew James Richardson. Chair, Food and Drink Wales Board. For services to the Food and Drink Sector.

Sonia Sabri. Dance Artist. For services to Dance.

Katharine Staples. For services to the Promotion of Sport and Fitness.

Christine Margaret Still. For services to Gymnastics.

Oliver James Sykes. Children’s Author and Lead Artist and Producer, Stories of Care. For services to Access to the Arts for Underprivileged Young People.

Anastasia Florence Tennant. Lately Senior Policy Adviser, Arts Council England. For services to Museums and Galleries.

Nicolette Marie Thomas-Tapper. Radio Presenter. For services to Broadcasting and to the community in the West Midlands.

Lisa-Marie Tonelli. Founder and Festival Director, North East International Film Festival. For services to Film and Charity.

Angus John Tulloch. Founder Trustee, Scottish Schools Pipes and Drums Trust. For services to Music.

Patricia Jane Tuttle. For services to Film.

open image in gallery Tricia Tuttle ( AP )

Richard Stephen Vallis. For services to Theatre, to Sport and to People with a Disability.

Christopher Brook Walker. Executive Director, Business and Operations, Royal Museums Greenwich. For services to Culture.

Jason Wilsher-Mills. Artist. For services to the Arts and Disability.

Claudia Winkleman. For services to Broadcasting.

Stephen Lawrence Winwood. Musician and Songwriter. For services to Music.

open image in gallery Steve Winwood ( Getty )

Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM):

Edna Auld. Founder and Director, Jambouree Choir. For services to Music.

Alan Borthwick. Artistic Director, Edinburgh Gilbert and Sullivan Society. For services to Music.

Paul Raymond Cotgrove. Founder, Southend-on-Sea Film Festival and Founder, Horror-On-Sea Film Festival. For services to Film and British Film Heritage.

Zarith Nasa Hussain. For services to Cricket.

Ralph Robert Mills. Dresser, Royal National Theatre. For services to Theatre.

Roberta Morrall. For services to the Arts in Nefyn, Wales.

Marjorie Anne Nicholson. Artist and Director, Art Gene. For services to the Arts and to the community in Barrow in Furness.

Frank Thomson. Musician, Royal Scottish Country Dance Society. For services to Music and Culture.

Clara Rachel Wilson. For services to Music in Northern Ireland.