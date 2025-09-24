Boris Becker told Lorraine Kelly her daytime show helped him pass the long days in his prison cell.

The former Wimbledon champion was previously sentenced to two-and-half years for hiding assets and loans.

He appeared on the ITV breakfast show on Tuesday (23 September), where he revealed that during his time behind bars he spent a lot of time watching television.

“ Your morning show is very colourful and entertaining”, he told Lorraine Kelly, who earlier thanked him for being part of her “fan base”.

Asked if his time in prison changed him for the better, Mr Becker said he was forced to be “very honest with himself and face the truth”. He added: “I can always blame other people but ultimately it’s my choice and my decision.”