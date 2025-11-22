Aurora borealis captured in stunning time lapse by ISS astronaut

NASA astronaut Zena Cardman of SpaceX Crew-11 mission shared a stunning footage from the International Space Station showcasing a stunning display of aurora borealis.

Cardman shared in her post on X, "I've still never seen the aurora from below, but up here, it's a frequent show. Last week's was especially good."

Also known as Northern Lights, aurora borealis is a phenomenon occurring near the Earth's poles, are created as the planet's magnetic field directs charged solar particles into the atmosphere.

They are currently more frequent and intense because the Sun is nearing the peak of its natural 11-year activity cycle, known as the Solar Maximum.