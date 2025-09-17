Victoria Beckham addresses ‘miserable cow’ claims in new Netflix documentary trailer

Victoria Beckham has addressed claimst she is a “miserable cow” in a new trailer for an upcoming Netflix docu-series about her life and career.

In the teaser, which dropped on Wednesday (17 September) Posh Spice reflects on her perceived cold exterior, explaining that “people thought that I never smiled but I do. Don’t be shocked”.

The three-part series documents her rise to stardom in the Spice Girls before focusing on her turn to a career in fashion, as she gears up to host the most significant show of her career.

Husband David, who starred in his own 2023 documentary for the streaming giant, features in the trailer where he admits that he "panicked" when Victoria's eponymous label went “in the red”.

Titled Victoria Beckham, the series will be released on Netflix on 9 October.