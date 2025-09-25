Watch as Amy Dowden meets Strictly Come Dancing partner Thomas Skinner’s family ahead of the first live show on Saturday (27 September).

Sharing photos and video of the dancer playing and dancing with his children on Instagram on Tuesday (23 September), the former The Apprentice star said: “My Kids absolutely LOVE Amy. She is so good with them, they love her to bits.”

He also shared that wife Sinéad “made us a double lovely dinner and they are gonna be friends for life”, before praising Dowden as a “little Welsh superstar”.

Skinner ended his post by sharing his sympathies for Dani Dyer, who was forced to pull out of the dancing competition after she fractured her ankle. He said he was “absolutely gutted” for his “little mate”.