Amber Davies thanked her family and her boyfriend, Ben Joyce, for the support they've provided her on her Strictly Come Dancing journey.

The West End star, 29, will compete against George Clarke and Karen Carney to win the glitterball trophy on Saturday (20 December).

Davies posted a video on her Instagram story ahead of the final, in which she thanked her "rock solid" support system of loved ones.

"I will remember this for the rest of my life, the support, the love, and I feel so, so grateful," Davies added.

It comes after the former Love Island star had faced online abuse and criticism for her dance background, and for defeating fan-favourite Lewis Cope in the quarter finals, with Nikita Kuzmin defending his professional partner.