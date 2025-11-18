Sabrina Carpenter ‘arrests’ Dakota and Elle Fanning for ‘being too hot’ at her show

Sabrina Carpenter added another viral moment to her six-night Los Angeles run after “arresting” Dakota and Elle Fanning during her Juno performance on Monday (17 November).

The pop star, who traditionally selects a celebrity “victim” to theatrically detain for “being too hot”, spotted the sisters in the crowd and handed each a pair of fluffy pink handcuffs.

“It’s like, one of you is cute, but two though!” Carpenter quipped as the Fannings sisters cheerfully offered up their wrists.

They join previous honourees including Anne Hathaway, Nicole Kidman, Gigi Hadid and Millie Bobby Brown.