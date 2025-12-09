Queen Camilla meets Rivals star inspired by former husband Andrew Parker-Bowles

The Queen visited the cast and crew of Rivals, the Disney+ drama based on her late friend Dame Jilly Cooper’s bestselling book, while they were filming in Bristol on Monday (8 December).

Camilla chatted to Alex Hassell, who plays Rupert Campbell-Black — a character based on the Queen's former husband Andrew Parker-Bowles, according to an interview Dame Jilly gave to The Telegraph in 2002.

Dame Jilly was an executive producer on the show, and the Queen's visit to the studio had been organised before her death in October.

Of her friend, the Queen said: “She was such a big part of my life for such a long time.

“We all miss her so much.”