Jack Osbourne gives emotional Sharon update after Ozzy’s death

Jack Osborne has given an emotional update on his mother Sharon, following the death of Ozzy in July, revealing she is “not okay”.

Appearing on Good Morning America on Monday (6 October), the 39-year-old shared that whilst his mother can “feel the affection and appreciation”, she is working through her grief after the Black Sabbath frontman died at the age of 76.

Becoming emotional, he reflected on Ozzy’s final performance at Villa Park just two weeks before his death. He revealed that he started crying after hugging his father.

“It wasn't because of feeling sorry for him. It wasn't because we were sad for him.

“I think it was because we knew it was the last time. In hindsight, it kind of was a living wake if you think about it. He got to say goodbye to everyone.”