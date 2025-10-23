Why Lewis Capaldi got banned from a dating app

Lewis Capaldi has revealed why he once got banned from a dating app, confessing he's "always swiping" and "always on the look out".

Speaking to BBC Radio 2 on Monday (20 October), the singer said he was booted off Hinge because they thought his account was an impersonation: "They think you're not the person that you say you are", he said.

He admitted he's not been using dating apps recently "as much as I have been in previous years" as he just wants “to be left alone".