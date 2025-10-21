Police in Spain raid illegal dental clinic and arrest two impostors

Police in Spain have arrested two individuals posing as dentists who allegedly administered anaesthetic and carried out procedures without proper training.

Footage shared by the Police Nacional on Monday (20 October) shows officers inspecting the facility in Madrid following the arrest. The clinic's owner is also under investigation for fraud and for collaborating with the suspects.

The force claims that the individuals, who lacked dental qualifications, offered treatments on social media far below market value.

One patient they performed an extraction on went on to get a serious oral infection that required urgent medical care.

They have been arrested on suspicion of professional intrusion, violation of public health, and violation of immigration law.