Princess Andre addresses rumoured ‘rift’ with mother Katie Price

Katie Price’s daughter has hit back at speculation of a ‘rift’ with her mother during an event promoting her new TV show.

18-year-old Princess Andre addressed the rumours while launching her new ITV reality series, The Princess Diaries.

Just days earlier, Katie Price claimed on her podcast that she had been deliberately left out of the series.

Speaking to a reporter, Princess said, “The show is not actually about any of my parents. It is about me.”

“You see a lot of us, and Mum is featured in it,” she added.

Her brother, Junior Andre, also weighed in, saying there are “no bad vibes.”