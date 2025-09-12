Anne Hegerty reveals surprising career move away from The Chase

The Chase star Anne Hegerty has revealed a surprising career move away from the hit show.

Speaking to The Independent on the National Television Awards red carpet, for which the ITV show was nominated in the Quiz Show category, the chaser said that she has starred in a horror film called Deadcast, for which the production team are still crowdfunding to get the movie finished.

When asked if she could see herself acting more in the future, Hegerty remarked: " I would love to. That'd be great fun... One's always hopeful."