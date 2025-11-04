Great British Bake Off 2025 winner revealed after tense finale

The winner of The Great British Bake Off 2025 has been announced after a tense finale.

Edinburgh-born medical student Jasmine Mitchell beat fellow finalists Tom Arden and Aaron Mountford-Myles in the series 16 finale on Tuesday night (4 November).

The 23-year-old, who has openly shared her journey living with alopecia since age 12 and her decision not to wear a wig, was left speechless by the result.

“ I am just overjoyed,” she said.

“It's been so much, but I've done it and I'm just so unbelievably happy.”