Pregnant Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell makes history on show opener

Strictly Come Dancing star Dianne Buswell made history as she became the first professional dancer to compete on the show whilst pregnant.

Buswell, who won the 2024 series with partner Chris McCausland, announced she was expecting her first child with partner Joe Sugg, who she met on the show in 2018, earlier this month.

The dancing professional returned to the dance floor with McCausland on Saturday night (20 September), to perform their triumphant waltz to “You’ll Never Walk Alone”, which scored a perfect 40 when they competed on the show last year.