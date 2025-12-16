Chris Hemsworth makes rare admission on 15-year marriage to Elsa Pataky

Chris Hemsworth has given a rare insight into his 15-year marriage to Elsa Pataky.

The couple got tied the knot in 2010 after three months of dating and share three children: India, 13, and twin boys Sasha and Tristan, 11.

Appearing on Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast on Monday (15 December), the Hollywood actor opened up on the couple’s secret to a happy marriage.

Hemsworth said that they both have an “adventurous spirit”, and make sure to ensure they “make time for each other”.

The Thor star added that amidst the business of family life, they try to sometimes “remove ourselves from all of that and just have time for the two of us rather than the rest of the world, which can be so all-consuming”.