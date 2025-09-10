Bruce Willis' wife has defended her decision to move the actor out of their family home following his dementia diagnosis.

Emma Heming Willis acknowledged the judgement she has faced online since revealing her husband no longer lived at home when she appeared on Good Morning America on Tuesday (9 September), but said the decision was made in his best interest.

She told Michael Strahan: "It was the safest and best decision, not just for Bruce, but also for our two young girls."

Ms Heming Willis added: "And you know, it's not really up for debate."