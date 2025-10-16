Bella Hadid takes to Victoria’s Secret runway after health scare

Bella Hadid returned to the Victoria’s Secret catwalk just weeks after sharing images of herself in the hospital, which sparked concern over her health.

The supermodel posted photos of herself lying in a hospital bed on social media in September, whilst receiving treatment for Lyme disease.

Footage from Victoria’s Secret’s fashion show on Wednesday (15 October) shows the youngest Hadid sister strutting the runway.

She was joined at the show by her older sister, Gigi.

It marks the runway show’s second return after a six-year hiatus.