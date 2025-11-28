The Boots Black Friday sale is live and it has genuinely impressed me

The Boots Black Friday sale is here, with huge savings across the board. The beauty giant has dropped deals on the Dyson airwrap and Oura ring, with perfume deals and offers on make-up, skincare and more up for grabs. So whether you want to get some early Christmas shopping done or just want to pamper yourself, there’s no better place to start.

This isn’t Boots’ first Black Friday rodeo, so it’s no surprise to find 50 per cent (or more) off brands like Philips and Estee Lauder, to name a few. Even if you aren’t looking to fork out, affordable brands like The Ordinary are often reduced, too, so you can save extra on your budget favourites.

I’ve collated a list of the crème de la crème deals for your perusal, informed by my expertise as a beauty writer. I’ll be updating the deals hourly as new, enticing offers pop up, so you can shop with ease, free from inflated discounts and thimble-sized samples. Happy saving.

The best Black Friday Boots deals 2025

Liz Earle cleanse and polish hot cloth cleanser starter kit: Was £20, now £14, Boots.com

Was £20, now £14, Boots.com Dyson airwrap i.d. straight and wavy, pink and rose gold: Was £479.99, now £399.99, Boots.com

Was £479.99, now £399.99, Boots.com Estee Lauder skincare superstars beauty of the night gift set: Was £100, now £50, Boots.com

Was £100, now £50, Boots.com Oura Ring 4: Was £499, now £349, Boots.com

Shark cryoglow under-eye cooling and LED anti-ageing and blemish repair mask: Was £299.99, now £249, Boots.com

( Shark )

If you’re after an LED face mask, look no further than Boots’ Black Friday sale, as this one from Shark is nearly £50 off. In her review of the Shark cryoglow mask, senior shopping writer Daisy Lester was “seriously impressed” by the beauty tool, noting that it made a “noticeable difference” to her skin texture and complexion.

( Daisy Lester )

Daisy added that “if you’re looking to invest in brighter, more radiant and even skin, I don’t think you’ll have any regrets after giving this mask a try”. Sign me up. Don’t worry if you miss this deal at Boots, as it’s being sold for the same price at Amazon.

Oura Ring 4: Was £499, now £349, Boots.com

The new smart ring is lighter, sleeker and more comfortable to wear ( The Independent )

Fitness and wellbeing editor Emilie Lavinia was impressed by the Oura Ring 4 in her review, noting that it’s the “best out there”. She added: “The price of the Oura ring may put some people off, but I’d argue that this is a more lifestyle-led tracker than most. It’s a more valuable investment for regular people who want to take charge of their health, work with the AI coach, and share reports with their doctor. It doesn’t seem as exclusive or athlete-focused as many other wearables.” Now it has been reduced by £150, it’s the perfect time to invest in your health.

Liz Earle cleanse and polish hot cloth cleanser starter kit: Was £20, now £14, Boots.com

( Boots )

I've been using this product for more than 10 years, and its nourishing botanical blend continues to impress me. Beauty writer Olivia Perl agrees, in her review of the Liz Earle cleanser, she said: “It’s an absolute staple skincare product that I come back to time and time again, thanks to its reliability and consistency.” Now, you can save 30 per cent on the formula in the Boots Black Friday sale.

Dyson airwrap i.d. straight and wavy, pink and rose gold: Was £479.99, now £399.99, Boots.com

( Boots )

The Dyson airwrap is perhaps the most coveted item on every beauty buff's wishlist. This deal on the i.d. model – the newest bar one – saves £80 on the app-connected device.

Elena Chabo was impressed with the beauty tool ( The Independent )

The i.d. enables users to wrap, heat and cool their curls with the press of a single button, thanks to the airwrap's personalisation tools via the MyDyson app. When testing the styler for her airwrap i.d. review, haircare expert Elena Chabo loved how her “curls held really well and even remained in place the next morning”.

Bobbi Brown star gift: Worth £148, now £49, Boots.com

( Bobbi Brown )

A 50ml tub of Bobbi Brown’s vitamin-enriched face base retails for £54, so before you even add the makeup bag, lip gloss, shadow stick and mascara included in this set, you’ve already saved £5.

After reviewing the Bobbi Brown face base, beauty expert Olivia Perl described the primer as “unmatched”. She told readers that the results were so impressive that she “almost didn’t want to wear makeup” and, after applying her full face, confirmed that the products “didn’t crack or crease” atop the primer. Consider your skin smooth and your eyes and lips sparkling for the foreseeable.

Oral-B iO3 electric toothbrush and travel case, blush pink: Was £110, now £50, Boots.com

( Oral-B )

Oral-B toothbrushes are often discounted for Black Friday, and you can currently save more than 50 per cent on the iO3. Although we haven't tested this particular model, tech expert Steve Hogarty praised a range of Oral-B designs in his guide to the best electric toothbrushes, so you know this is a brand you can rely on.

Garmin forerunner 955 smartwatch: Was £439.99, now £359.99, Boots.com

( Garmin )

Fitness fanatics, listen up: Boots has dropped discounts on a range of Garmin smartwatches, including this £70 saving on the forerunner 955.

Fitness writer Harry Bullmore has found the best Garmin watches ( The Independent )

When fitness expert Harry Bullmore tested the wearable in his guide to the best Garmin watches, he dubbed it the best device for cycling, and commended how “it tracks every second of your workout in impressive detail”.

Philips Lumea 8000 Series: Was £509.99, now £270, Boots.com

( Boots.com )

For safe and effective hair removal, the Philips lumea 8000 series is your best friend. It features SenseIQ technology, four intelligent attachments and a lumea IPL app, so you can enjoy personalised treatments without pricey trips to laser clinics. You can grab the device now for just £270, reduced from £509.99, saving you nearly 50 per cent. And, while we haven't tested the 8000 series, beauty editor Lucy Partington was impressed when she tested Philip's newer 9900 model, so you know this is a brand you can trust.

Clinique fan favourites skincare and makeup gift set: Was £100, now £50, Boots.com

( Clinique )

This bundle of Clinique treats is too good to miss, with 50 per cent off in the Boots Black Friday sale. Not only does it feature the beauty brand’s high-impact mascara, but you’ll take home Clinique’s all-time best-seller: a full-size version of the moisture surge hydrator. When I tested the formula for my guide to the best moisturisers for oily skin, I found my skin felt cooled and plumped, and one tub lasted a surprisingly long time. Plus, with this set including an eye cream and miniature 'take the day off' cleansing balm, you’ll be well and truly prepped for party season.

Estée Lauder skincare superstars beauty of the night gift set: Was £100, now £50, Boots.com

( Boots )

If you want to give someone the gift of luxury skincare this Christmas, look no further than this Estée Lauder gift set. As if a 50 per cent reduction wasn’t enough, the products inside are actually worth £150 (when bought individually), and include the expert-approved advanced night repair supercharged eye cream, advanced night repair serum and more.

La Roche-Posay effaclar A.Z. gel-cream: Was £33, now £26.40, Boots.com

( The Independent )

When beauty buff Louise Whitbread put this gel-cream to the test for her review of the best night creams, she was left impressed, awarding it 4.5 stars out of five. “The latest addition to La Roche-Posay’s wildly popular effaclar acne range, this product has been designed specifically to target blemish-prone skin,” said Louise. The formula contains four key ingredients: azelaic acid, salicylic acid, hyaluronic acid and zinc. Combined, they “gently exfoliate to remove dead skin and unblock pores, regulate sebum production, and smooth skin texture”. With the cream now reduced by 20 per cent at Boots, what more could you want?

When does Black Friday 2025 end?

Black Friday is live, having officially started today (Friday, 28 November). The sales event will continue through the weekend until Cyber Monday (1 December).

Boots did kick off its Black Friday promotion early in November, with offers on everything from perfumes to hair-removal tech.

Why you can trust us to find the best Boots Black Friday deals

An experienced beauty writer who has covered Black Friday since 2020, I have seen many a Boots sales event. I’m familiar with its standout products, having reviewed each of the retailer’s beauty boxes and advent calendars.

In 2025, the retailer introduced a number of trending products, including Tir Tir’s Korean cushion foundation and Biodance’s overnight collagen face mask. As someone who writes about skincare, makeup, haircare and fragrance daily, I pay close attention to the average prices of popular products and can spot good (and bad) reductions with ease. So you can browse below with peace of mind that all of my selections are well-informed and, largely, tried and tested by me and the rest of the IndyBest team.

