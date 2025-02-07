The Tirtir cushion foundation ‘transformed’ my skin – here’s how

Korean beauty brands are my current cosmetics fixation. And, after viral success, Tirtir’s cushion foundation quickly leapt to the top of my ‘to try’ list. The brand’s unique formula (a liquid powder hybrid) isn’t exactly new – it was released to Korean markets back in 2016, but it’s taken a while to hit UK soil, only just launching in Boots.

But, owing to the fact it has extended its shade range considerably (it’s now available in 40 shades as opposed to a measly three) and the recent hubbub of fellow K-beauty brands, including Cosrx and Erboria, the formula’s recent hype comes as no surprise.

Promising to be a sweat- and transfer-proof formula that delivers a naturally glowy and flawless coverage, it admittedly has a lot to live up to. So, naturally, with all the fuss circulating the product, I wanted to get hands-on and see how it fared. Here’s how I got on.

How I tested

After doing my usual skincare routine, including SPF, I swiped the Tirtir cushion foundation (in the shade 21C, cool ivory) across my face, using the included sponge to blend out any streaks and smears. As a true test of the formula’s coverage, I used the product (as much as it would allow) to conceal any blemishes and redness. I then applied a cream bronzer and blush atop before going about my workday to assess how they would interfere with the foundation.

As the day wore on I paid attention to the longevity of the formula, any patchiness/oxidisation, and how often (if at all) it required a loose powder touch-up.

open image in gallery I applied a full face of foundation using the included sponge applicator and attempted to conceal blemishes with the formula, too ( Lucy Smith )

Why you can trust me

As an experienced beauty writer, I’ve tested a myriad of foundations through the years, including the perfect foundation for oily skin – so I’m knowledgeable when it comes to the formulas that I would (and, importantly, wouldn’t recommend). But I also spent the latter half of 2024 researching the best Korean beauty products and brands, and I’m now familiar with the skin-loving appeal of the country’s cosmetics. In this review, I have used my wider knowledge of the K-beauty sphere – plus other foundations with worldwide origins – as a baseline from which to compare.