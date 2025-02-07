Jump to content
The Tirtir cushion foundation ‘transformed’ my skin – here’s how

I tested the internet sensation as it launches on the UK high-street

Lucy Smith
Beauty writer
Friday 07 February 2025 11:05 EST
I got my hands on the viral foundation before it launched on the UK high-street
I got my hands on the viral foundation before it launched on the UK high-street (iStock/Tirtir/The Independent)

Korean beauty brands are my current cosmetics fixation. And, after viral success, Tirtir’s cushion foundation quickly leapt to the top of my ‘to try’ list. The brand’s unique formula (a liquid powder hybrid) isn’t exactly new – it was released to Korean markets back in 2016, but it’s taken a while to hit UK soil, only just launching in Boots.

But, owing to the fact it has extended its shade range considerably (it’s now available in 40 shades as opposed to a measly three) and the recent hubbub of fellow K-beauty brands, including Cosrx and Erboria, the formula’s recent hype comes as no surprise.

Promising to be a sweat- and transfer-proof formula that delivers a naturally glowy and flawless coverage, it admittedly has a lot to live up to. So, naturally, with all the fuss circulating the product, I wanted to get hands-on and see how it fared. Here’s how I got on.

How I tested

After doing my usual skincare routine, including SPF, I swiped the Tirtir cushion foundation (in the shade 21C, cool ivory) across my face, using the included sponge to blend out any streaks and smears. As a true test of the formula’s coverage, I used the product (as much as it would allow) to conceal any blemishes and redness. I then applied a cream bronzer and blush atop before going about my workday to assess how they would interfere with the foundation.

As the day wore on I paid attention to the longevity of the formula, any patchiness/oxidisation, and how often (if at all) it required a loose powder touch-up.

I applied a full face of foundation using the included sponge applicator and attempted to conceal blemishes with the formula, too
I applied a full face of foundation using the included sponge applicator and attempted to conceal blemishes with the formula, too (Lucy Smith)

Why you can trust me

As an experienced beauty writer, I’ve tested a myriad of foundations through the years, including the perfect foundation for oily skin – so I’m knowledgeable when it comes to the formulas that I would (and, importantly, wouldn’t recommend). But I also spent the latter half of 2024 researching the best Korean beauty products and brands, and I’m now familiar with the skin-loving appeal of the country’s cosmetics. In this review, I have used my wider knowledge of the K-beauty sphere – plus other foundations with worldwide origins – as a baseline from which to compare.

Tirtir mask fit red cushion foundation

tirtir cushion foundation review indybest
  • Size: 18g
  • Key ingredients: Niacinamide, glycerin, rose extract, brightening sea daffodil extract, anti-inflammatory white waterlily extract, antioxidant-rich bee propolis, smoothing hibiscus flower extract
  • Shades: 40
  • Fragranced: Yes
  • Vegan and cruelty-free: Not vegan but yes, cruelty-free
  • Why we love it
    • Works as a great make-up touch up tool
    • Leaves skin looking like satin
    • Comfortable weight-wise
  • Take note
    • Sponge application is a bit of a faff
    • Coverage does seem to build as the day progresses

The packaging

Owing to the fairly compact size (6cm x 5cm) and weight (18g), I did question whether Tirtir’s cushion foundation is good value for money. In comparison, Estée Lauder’s double wear (£39.50, Boots.com) is double the price, but it does offer nearly double the product. So, Tirtir’s formula should perhaps be considered a more premium product than its minimalistic packaging would indicate.

Delving into the ins and outs of the packaging a bit more, I appreciated that the sponge applicator is given its own holder separate from the foundation-soaked cushion. The domed compact is undeniably aesthetic and, when you look at the cushion insert, it’s clear that it was designed to be refillable. While international retailers offer said refills at a lower price (around £14), we’ll have to wait for this in the UK.

Formula

The texture is more watery than expected and the foundation has clearly been designed with hydration in mind (the skin-loving ingredients are a huge indicator of this). In fact, I can see why the cushion packaging was necessary and, if you’re not cautious, a large amount of product comes off onto the sponge. That said, it moves easily on the skin and it’s not too tricky to drag the excess across to a different spot. To the touch, it feels almost suede-like and sinks into the skin quickly without having any drying sensation. And, scent-wise, it has a pleasant soapy aroma.

Results

For me, it was the finish of the product on the skin that really wowed. As someone who tests beauty products day in and day out, it’s not uncommon for me to become a bit blasé about the formulas landing on my desk. But, this felt in another league entirely and, despite my current spotty complexion, the foundation transformed the appearance of my skin.

tirtir cushion foundation results before and after indybest
Before and after applying the Tirtir cushion foundation (Lucy Smith)

Prior to application, my skin looked shiny, spattered with redness and visibly peppered with a few angry blemishes. After using the Tirtir foundation – which also worked as a makeshift concealer – my skin appeared smoother, while the lines under my eyes and around my nose and mouth were blurred.

As the day wore on, I noticed that the foundation allowed my oily skin’s shine to seep through, but the medium coverage remained, without any signs of patchiness or separation. I reset my face with powder twice over the 12 hours of wear and, while the shade oxidised and darkened slightly from the morning through the afternoon, the overall wear was impressive.

  1.  £17 from Boots.com
Prices may vary
The verdict: Tirtir cushion foundation

Despite a slightly inflated price for the quantity, as well as a bit of oxidisation, Tirtir’s cushion foundation deserves praise. I’ve tested many formulas with more hype and more flaws, and its on-the-go versatility for full-face application and top-ups is unmatched. I also rate the skincare-in-make-up ingredient list (as is the appeal of most K-beauty brands) and the finish on my skin was flawless – as if it had been airbrushed on. Now that it’s made its way to Boots, I think it’ll become a constant in my make-up bag. Bring on the UK refills.

