I found the Dyson airwrap for less than £250 thanks to this Black Friday deal

If you’re dreaming of silkier, more voluminous hair, the Dyson airwrap is bound to be at the top of your Black Friday wishlist. Usually priced between £300 and £600 (depending on the model you opt for), this haircare icon doesn’t come cheap, which is why it’s worth taking advantage of the sales to try and get it for a fraction of the price.

Having covered Black Friday for years, I’ve noticed the November sale is usually when the Dyson styler hits its lowest prices. Last year, I spotted newer models discounted by more than £180 among the Black Friday beauty deals. The tool works as a hair dryer, diffuser, curler, blow-dry brush and straightener, so while it’s a big-ticket purchase, it can also help cut down on clutter by replacing multiple appliances.

Black Friday 2025 officially kicks off on 28 November, but tons of retailers have already started offering discounts. So far, it’s looking like you’ll need to wait for the main sale to nab the new Dyson co‑anda 2X model. However, the good news is that deals on the i.d. airwrap are already live, with savings of up to £150.

Best Dyson airwrap deals for Black Friday

Dyson airwrap i.d. with diffuser: Was £479, now £329, Amazon.co.uk

You can currently get the Dyson airwrap i.d. for £150 less at Amazon. This 'curly and coily' iteration comes with all the attachments you need to achieve the perfect curls or bouncy blow dry, and connects with the brand’s Bluetooth app to adjust the heat and airflow for use. In her Dyson airwrap i.d. review, hair expert Elena Chabo praised how the tool made setting her natural curls with volume and bounce "so much quicker” and gave it a glowing 4.5 out of five rating. With a generous reduction on the device, consider this a sign to give your locks some love.

Dyson airwrap i.d. straight and wavy, pink and rose gold: Was £479.99, now £399.99, Boots.com

This i.d. version of the airwrap features attachments for straight and wavy hair, swapping the comb tool for a flyaway smoother and eliminating the diffuser altogether. Describing how the smoothing tool works in her review of the airwrap’s second model, beauty editor Lucy Partington explained that it “works to attract and lift longer hairs to the front, while the second stream of air pushes shorter flyaways out of sight.” It’s reduced by £80 now, so act fast to avoid missing this discount in the Boots Black Friday deals. And don’t forget to use the code ‘DYSONFNDD’ for free next day delivery at Boots.

Dyson airwrap origin multi-styler, copper nickel: Was £399.99, now £299.99, Boots.com

Dyson's origin airwrap is about £80 less than the brand's i.d. model (pre-discount) but you'll still have the tools to achieve the same bouncy curls using the brand's damage-minimising wrap technology. You won't be able to minimise flyaways or smooth away kinks, but your blow-dry will be speedy with the anti-snag loop brush and fast dryer. For those of you already blessed with frizz-free locks, you can save £150 on the origin at Boots and, if you use the code "DYSONFNDD", you can benefit from free next-day delivery, too.

Dyson airwrap i.d. straight and wavy, vinca blue/topaz, refurbished: Was £479, now £249.99, Ebay.com

Black Friday deals aren't the only way to secure a saving on the airwrap. You’d be forgiven for turning your nose up at a refurbished device, but when it comes to those certified by Dyson, they get our attention. Available via eBay, these Dyson renewed devices are “meticulously inspected, fully serviced and tested” by the brand’s team of engineering experts. Besides a few visual imperfections (if that), you can expect the same fast wrapping and bouncy curls as a fresh-out-of-the-box airwrap – and you’ll save more than £200 in the process. This may not be a Black Friday airwrap deal, but it's still worth considering.

Dyson airwrap i.d. multi-styler, amber silk: Worth £559.99, now £479.99, Dyson.co.uk

While you won't technically be paying any less than usual for this hair tool, Dyson is selling its limited-edition amber silk airwrap i.d. with an extra £80 worth of goodies for Black Friday. This deal is exclusive to the brand's own website, and you'll take home a set of Dyson hair clips (£35, Dyson.co.uk) to ease the styling process, as well as a Dyson travel bag (£45, Dyson.co.uk).

Which Dyson airwrap will be discounted in Black Friday?

Dyson only sells its 2024 airwrap i.d. and its newer co-anda 2x multi-stylers, so these are the devices I’ll be looking to see included in the Black Friday deals. Older models, like the airwrap complete, are no longer in production and are available with few retailers. That said, I’ve peeped deals on the origin styler at Boots (was £399.99, now £299.99, Boots.com).

So far, I’ve spotted deals on the i.d. styler in all its colourways (was £479.99, now £399.99, Boots.com), but I’m yet to see savings on the co-anda 2x. I’ll be keeping a close eye on the Dyson website as well as the likes of John Lewis and Currys. In fact, these third-party retailers may be our best chance to snap up a discount on the brand’s new release styler.

Is it better to buy a Dyson airwrap before or on Black Friday?

The key thing to note when weighing up when to buy your Dyson airwrap is the original price of each model. For instance, the airwrap i.d. retails for £479.99 (Amazon.co.uk) at full price, while the new co-anda 2x has an RRP of of £579.99 (Amazon.co.uk). I frequently see the i.d. model reduced by £80 to £100 and, in fact, these are the current reductions among the pre-Black Friday deals. By contrast, it's rare to see the device discounted by more than £100, so I'd snap up this sort of deal fast, regardless of the date.

As for the co-anda 2x, I've yet to see any significant savings on the device following its launch earlier this year. So if you spot a good deal on the device, I'd grab it while you can.

If you're not sure whether a pre-Black Friday deal is likely to be beaten by the offers that drop on 28 November, it's worth noting that Dyson operates a 35-day money-back guarantee. So you can always secure your saving, wait to see if the reductions amp up for Black Friday itself and, if so, return your original (unused) purchase.

What's better, the Dyson airwrap i.d. or the co-anda 2x?

Having used both the i.d. and co-anda 2x models extensively, I'd say the co-anda 2x is the superior styling tool – but it all depends on what results you're looking for. While the co-anda 2x boasts Dyson's most powerful motor yet and enough airflow to rival a dedicated hair dryer, the i.d. model costs £100 less on average.

Using the new Dyson airwrap co-anda 2x

As someone with relatively frizz-free hair, the new smoothing and straightening attachment on the 2x didn't come in overly handy, but the time saved blow-drying was impressive. I also loved the new anti-snag loop brush and firm bristles on the round brush, both of which minimised tangles and made it easier to create a bouncy finish.

Both devices feature the i.d. one-touch wrapping function, which can be tailored to your hair type via the MyDyson app. If you're mainly hoping to use the airwrap to curl your hair, I'd argue the i.d. is just as effective as the co-anda 2x, if a tiny bit slower to pull the hair round the barrel.

In short, if smoothing, frizz-reduction and speed are of the utmost importance, look to the co-anda 2x. But if you're solely looking for voluminous curls without the heat damage of a plate styler, I'd point you towards the airwrap i.d.

Why you can trust IndyBest’s coverage of Dyson airwrap deals this Black Friday

Lucy Smith has been The Independent’s beauty writer since July 2024. But she's been reporting on Black Friday sales for five years, meaning she can spot a falsely inflated deal a mile off. When it comes to the Dyson airwrap, she's seen it through all four iterations and knows how much the device usually costs, through January sales and beyond. In a nutshell, she's well aware when a Black Friday deal warrants your attention.

She’s personally trialled the airwrap i.d., the supersonic hair dryer and Dyson's latest styling tool: the co-anda 2x. This Black Friday, Lucy is on hand to bring you the best deals on the airwrap as they drop.

