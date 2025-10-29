Brands marked with an asterisk (*) have paid to be featured in this article. All the content on this page has been created by our editorial team and we only feature deals that we believe offer genuine value.

The clocks have gone back, marking the start of sale season, with Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Christmas deals just around the corner. But, luckily, you don’t have to wait to save, as October’s payday sales are already delivering impressive discounts from Mountain Warehouse, Charlotte Tilbury, Currys and more.

Whether you’re after a new mattress, cosy autumn homeware or the latest tech, we’ve rounded up the best sales to help you finish the month on a high, with savings of up to 50 per cent.

Clothing and accessories

Mountain Warehouse – 15 per cent off orders over £50

Mountain Warehouse is offering 15 per cent off orders over £50, perfect timing if you’re stocking up on outdoor gear for a winter adventure. The online retailer covers everything from waterproof jackets and walking boots to camping equipment and travel accessories, all designed to handle the great British weather. The best thing is that the code can be used on sale items, making your order even cheaper.

Whether you’re after a cosy fleece for autumn walks or a sturdy backpack, there’s plenty to choose from. We spotted this bestselling men’s snow padded jacket (was £89.99, now £38.24 when using the discount code, Mountainwarehouse.com), which could be ideal for snow sports or everyday wear during the cooler months.

Nike – up to 50 per cent off in the end-of-season sale

Nike’s end-of-season sale has up to 50 per cent off bestselling trainers, sportswear and accessories. You’ll find everything from running shoes and gym leggings, to everyday staples such as hoodies and joggers.

We spotted the Nike air pegasus 41 running shoes (was £129.99, now £115.99, Nike.com) with a 10 per cent discount. The pegasus line has long been a favourite with runners, in fact, the pegasus 38s took the top spot in our roundup of the best Nike running trainers.

Keep in mind that Nike sales are notorious for selling out fast, as sizes don’t hang around for long.

Beauty

Charlotte Tilbury – exclusive 15 per cent off

Charlotte Tilbury fans, this one’s for you. If your a new Charlotte Tilbury customer, you can save 15 per cent site-wide, and you’ll get free delivery.That includes the brand’s coveted beauty advent calendar, which is packed with full-size and travel-size makeup and skincare staples, including Charlotte’s magic cream and airbrush flawless setting spray.

Our senior shopping writer, Daisy Lester, recently reviewed the Charlotte Tilbury advent calendar, and concluded that “if you’re a Charlotte Tilbury fan or a makeup obsessive, there is plenty to delight you in December.”

Wellness

iHerb* – 15 per cent off first orders

US-based health and wellness retailer iHerb ships to more than 100 countries worldwide. It’s stocked with thousands of UK and American supplements, vitamins, skincare and grocery staples, some of which can be tricky to find in the UK. Even better, global air delivery is free when you spend more than £35, so you can stock up without worrying about high international shipping fees.

iHerb’s sales offers page has up to 65 per cent off selected products, from collagen powders to pet care and beauty buys. New customers can also save an extra 15 per cent using the code “EU15N” at checkout. The code works on both full-priced and sale items.

Home

Simba Sleep – save up to 25 per cent on mattresses

If your mattress is due an upgrade, now is the time to do it. Simba Sleep is one of our favourite tried-and-tested mattress brands, offering a range of different support options and specifications, such as hybrid, natural hybrid and children’s mattresses. Right now, you can save up to 25 per cent on bestsellers, including the essential, pro and luxe designs in the Simba Sleep sale.

In her Simba Sleep mattress review, journalist Kate Hilpern tested the hybrid mattress and was impressed by the brand’s unique simbatex foam, which boasts five times more airflow than memory foam. Kate said: “Even in summer or when you have the central heating whacked up, it seems to keep sweat at bay – both from your body and the mattress itself. The company’s focus on air flow and breathability has well and truly paid off.”

Ninja Kitchen – 15 per cent off first orders

October is the perfect time to invest in kitchen essentials, ahead of Christmas hosting and winter batch cooking. From the much-loved dual-zone air fryer to multi-cookers and blenders, you can save up to 15 per cent on bestsellers by registering for the brand’s newsletter.

One of the products you can save on is the Ninja foodi max dual zone air fryer, AF400UK (was £229.99, now £195.49 with the newsletter discount, Ninjakitchen.co.uk), which took the top spot in our best Ninja air fryers 2025 roundup. Our tester, Caroline Preece, complimented the model’s “sleek matte black exterior and silver accents” that looked “genuinely sophisticated on the countertop”. However, it’s not all in the looks: “it's the impressive 2,470W of cooking power that truly sets it apart,” added Caroline.

Crocus – 20 per cent off selected plants and bulbs

Crocus is offering 20 per cent off selected plants and bulbs, making it the ideal time to start planning for spring. Autumn is the perfect season to plant daffodils, tulips and alliums, giving them plenty of time to establish before they bloom next year.

You’ll also find discounts on shrubs and perennials to brighten up borders over the next few months. With thousands of varieties available, it’s a great chance to refresh your garden before winter sets in.

Hyperoptic – £50 gift card

If you’ve been thinking about switching broadband provider, Hyperoptic is giving new customers a £50 gift card when they sign up to selected 24-month plans. The full-fibre provider is known for its fast, reliable connections, with speeds of up to 1GB available in selected areas.

Whether you work from home or enjoy online gaming, Hyperoptic’s plans are built for heavy use. The £50 gift card can be spent at popular retailers, including M&S and Amazon, making this a welcome bonus ahead of Christmas, if you’re already due an upgrade.

Tech

Currys – £15 off large kitchen appliances

Currys is offering £15 off large kitchen appliances, which is good news if you’re eyeing up a new washing machine, dishwasher or fridge freezer. Choose from top appliance brands, such as Bosch, Samsung and LG, which have seen plenty of models earn praise in IndyBest’s reviews.

Dyson – exclusive £120 off supersonic nural

We’ve bagged our readers an exclusive £120 discount on the Dyson supersonic nural hair dryer (was £399.99, now £279.99, Dyson.co.uk), which is the brand’s latest innovation in hair tech. This offer is only valid until 31 October.

In her Dyson supersonic nural review, senior shopping writer Daisy Lester said: “If you’re in the market for a new hair dryer that will speed up styling time while keeping your scalp and hair healthier, Dyson’s nural is well worth the investment.” If you’ve been waiting to invest in a premium dryer, this deal isn’t to be missed.

Bose – 10 per cent off first orders

Bose is giving new customers 10 per cent off their first order when registering for the brand’s newsletter, this includes the latest releases such as the Bose quietcomfort range and soundlink portable speakers.

Recently reviewed by senior tech critic Alex Lee, and taking the top spot of IndyBest’s guide to the best noise cancelling headphones, it’s fair to say the Bose QuietComfort ultra headphones (was £449.95, now £404.95, Bose.co.uk) have left quite an impression on our tech team. Whether you’re travelling, working or enjoy an immersive listening experience at home, this discount makes it a great time to invest in Bose bestsellers for less.

