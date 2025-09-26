Whether you’re an Apple fan who can’t wait to snap up the latest iPhone, or you dread the day that your trusty tablet dies on you, we can all agree that new tech often comes with an eye-watering price tag.

Personally, I fall into the second category; I try to make my gadgets last as long as possible, and when I am faced with buying a new phone, laptop or pair of headphones, I want to make sure I’m getting the best possible price without compromising on quality.

Fortunately, as The Independent’s consumer writer, I know a thing or two about finding a bargain, and I’m here to share some of my top tips with you, from utilising Black Friday sales to making the most of student deals.

Plus, I’ve rounded up some of the best tech discount codes out there right now, so whether you’re looking for a cheap laptop or a refurbished iPhone, here’s my best money-saving advice for buying tech.

Use our tech promo codes and deals

Below I’ve rounded up some of the best tech promo codes and sales available now, with discounts on phones, laptops, tablets and more.

AO: Up to 50 per cent off on bestselling tech

You can currently get up to 50 per cent off bestselling tech in AO’s payday sale. You don’t need a promo code for this one – just follow the link below.





I would also recommend checking if you could save with AO’s Five Star membership. It costs £39.99 a year and unlocks cheaper ‘member prices’ on some products. Even if you’re only planning to buy one thing, it’s worth checking if the saving you could make is larger than the membership fee.

To prevent your annual membership from auto-renewing, you can cancel it straight away and keep using it until the anniversary of signing up. The catch is, you’ll need to call AO at 0161 235 0563 to do this. See the full terms and conditions on AO’s website.

Marks Electrical: Get £15 off orders over £299

If you’re spending more than £299 at Marks Electrical, you can use this promo code to get £15 off your order. This includes a range of home appliances but also TVs, earphones, gaming equipment and projectors.

This may not seem like a huge discount, but it’s worth checking out as Marks Electrical often beats other retailers on price. For example, this Hisense 65" smart OLED TV (was £1,499, now £889) is £110 cheaper than on Amazon and Currys, and that’s before using the discount code.





It may also be worth signing up to the new Marks+ membership, which costs £19.99 a year and allows you to unlock cheaper prices. Just make sure that the savings you’re making are more than the membership cost. The subscription won’t auto-renew, so you don’t have to worry about remembering to cancel.

eBay: 20 per cent off mobile phones and smart watches

Right now, you can get 20 per cent off mobile phones and smart watches in this eBay sale. This includes both new and used devices from the seller Handtec and features top brands such as Apple, Samsung and Google. Just make sure you read the listing carefully, so you know whether you’re buying something new or used.





Lenovo: Up to 52 per cent off ‘back to school’ tech

You don’t need to be a student or educator to take advantage of Lenovo’s back to school sale, but if you are, you can make an even bigger saving by verifying your status through Unidays or Student Beans.





If the item you want isn’t in the back to school sale, it’s worth trying the promo code below to see if you could get 38 per cent off in Lenovo’s September sale. At the time of writing, there are lots of deals on Lenovo tablets and accessories.





Currys: Up to 40 per cent off

Currys is one of our go-retailers for the best Black Friday deals, but there are still plenty of offers to shop while you wait. Right now you can get up to 40 per cent off laptops, TVs, smart watches and more in Currys sale. It also offers extra discounts to students and those working for the NHS.





Save hundreds by shopping for refurbished tech

I used my refurbished iPhone for four years before upgrading ( iStock/Getty )

The saying ‘buy cheap, buy twice’ is often true, and I would never suggest getting a shoddy piece of tech just because the price is low. That being said, buying a refurbished phone, laptop or tablet from a reputable retailer can help you save hundreds, while also reducing electronic waste.

Alex Lee, The Independent’s senior tech critic, regularly uses this trick to save on his appliances. “If I can, I always try to buy refurbished tech, whether that’s a renewed smartphone from Amazon, a refurbished laptop from Currys, or even an expensive household appliance from Dyson’s outlet.

“Refurbished means the device has been professionally restored by the retailer or manufacturer so it works like new. A lot of brands, from Shark and Ninja to Lenovo, also sell discounted refurbished tech through their official eBay outlets.”

Another good way to save is by picking an older model, but this doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice features. “Phones, earbuds and headphones have hit a plateau in recent years, so you’re not really missing out by choosing an iPhone 15 instead of the latest release, or a slightly older pair of Sony headphones,” says Alex. “You can also trade in your tech to lower the cost further.”

I’ve had success with both of these tips in the past. Back in early 2021, I bought a refurbished iPhone SE second generation for £302 on BackMarket. At the time, this was almost £100 cheaper than buying the same device new on the Apple Store and other third-party retailers. I continued using my iPhone SE until a few months ago, meaning that I got over four years out of the refurbished model.

Phones, earbuds and headphones have hit a plateau in recent years, so you’re not really missing out by choosing an older model. Alex Lee, The Independent's senior tech critic

If you have reservations about buying second-hand tech, it may comfort you to know that you still have the right for goods to be of satisfactory quality, fit for purpose and as described by the seller. If your refurbished device has an undisclosed fault, don’t hesitate to reach out to the seller for a refund, repair or replacement.

Take advantage of Black Friday sales

November is the best time of year to snap up tech savings ( iStock/Getty )

There are no shortage of excellent tech deals available on Black Friday, and while I would caution you not to get carried away during the sales, it’s arguably the best time to bag big ticket items that you were planning to buy anyway.

We’ll be rounding up the very best deals on laptops, phones, tablets and more from brands including Apple, Lenovo and Samsung, so be sure to bookmark our round-up pages and check back as the sales approach.

My top tip for taking advantage of the Black Friday sales is to make a list of the things you need or want to avoid unnecessary spending. It’s also important to make sure a deal is really as good as it seems – more on that below.

How to check if a tech deal is really worth it

The Independent’s deal hunters are trained to spot a deal from a dud, and we want to help you learn how to do the same. When you’re looking at a sale item, remember that you may not always be getting the full story. Here are the questions to ask:

What did the item really cost before?

When an item is on sale, you’ll usually see a percentage next to the price, for example, showing that it’s 30 per cent off. But 30 per cent off what? This is important.

Some retailers, including Amazon, will shows the discount against the RRP (recommended retail price), which may be far higher than what the item is usually sold for. It’s a good idea to use price tracking sites, such as camelcamelcamel for Amazon or Price Runner for other stores, to check if the sale price is a sizeable reduction.

Is the item being sold for cheaper anywhere else?

Loyalty doesn’t always pay when it comes to buying tech. It’s always worth a quick search to check if another retailer is offering a better price. For example, it may seem intuitive to shop for a new iPhone on the official Apple store, but the price you see is likely to be beaten by third-parties such as Amazon, Currys and AO.

Make the most of student discounts

Save on laptops and tablets with a student discount code ( iStock/Getty )

If you’re a student, always remember to check the discounts available through Unidays and Student Beans. When you’re buying tech, this can add up to big savings.

Some tech retailers, such as Apple and Lenovo, dedicate specific sections of their websites to discounts for students and educators. You can find some superb deals here – for example, university students, parents and anyone working in education can currently get a free pair of AirPods 4 with the purchase of an iPad, MacBook or iMac.

