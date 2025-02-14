Best discounts on washing machines, TVs and more at Marks Electrical

Having to replace our household goods and electrical appliances can leave a considerable dent in our bank balances. It always feels like it’s one thing after another – the washing machine leaks, the fridge packs in, and fuzzy lines appear on the TV screen. These purchases come with hefty price tags but are valued items in many homes.

Fortunately, our expert deal hunters at The Independent are always tracking the best savings for you, and are pleased to be able to help you save on your next Marks Electrical purchase.

Marks Electrical has been running for nearly 40 years, selling top appliances and televisions to customers across the UK. You'll find brands such as LG, Dyson, Samsung and Haier stocked at Marks Electrical, along with Quooker sinks and taps. Perfect for bargain hunters, Marks Electrical frequently updates its promotions with brilliant savings, too.

Ready to treat yourself to a wine cooler or want to upgrade your TV? Keep reading for the best current Marks Electrical discount codes.

Diving straight into the stock clearance, we found dozens of incredible buys at Marks Electrical. This section is dedicated to items that have been reduced because they have damaged packaging, have been repackaged or discontinued or because they are ex-display. The retailer assures that each item still works perfectly, so, you'll be getting great value for money on these buys. You can save on everything from washing machines and induction hobs to range cookers and coffee machines.

There are huge savings on fridge freezers ( Marks Electrical )

You can also save up to 50 per cent on appliances, such as this Samsung American fridge freezer, which has a very impressive 47 per cent off. In this section, you'll also find savings on ovens, dishwashers, microwaves and warming drawers, among other items.

If you’ve always dreamed of having a cinema-worthy TV on which to watch the big game or stream box office hits such as Wicked in the comfort of your own home, now could be your chance. The Samsung QN90D QLED smart 55in television, for example, has been reduced by £170.

Washing machine in a tizzy? Our exclusive code (redeemable above) will save you £15 when purchasing any laundry appliance that costs more than £300. With this great deal, you can keep going with those hundreds of washes per year, without fear your machine will give in.

( Haier )

We’d recommend making a beeline for the Haier washing machine i-pro series 7 plus, which took the top spot in our review of the best washing machines. It’s “a top-spec washing machine at a mid-range price, combining outstanding features, exceptional washing performance and excellent energy efficiency, which can be further improved using the app’s suggestions,” praised our tester.

Last but not least, you can save up to eight per cent when you buy two or more appliances, perfect for those who are completing a renovation or moving home. The offer runs until 28 February, so, be quick to make your purchase. You'll save four per cent when you buy two items, six per cent on purchases of three items, and eight per cent when buying four or more. Once you’ve added your chosen items to your basket, simply add the promotional code “MEMULTIBUY” at the checkout.

