Rev your engines, Apple fans. Black Friday 2025 might still be a couple of months away, but it’s never too early to start prepping your shopping lists. I’ve been covering Apple’s Black Friday deals for almost a decade now, and if there’s one thing I’ve learned, it’s that Black Friday is when you’ll find the very biggest savings on Apple devices, beating any other time of the year.

From AirPods and iPads to the Apple Watch and MacBook Air, November is when you’ll want to start looking for a laptop or headphones upgrade. Last year, I saw AirPods Pro drop to their lowest-ever price, iPads trimmed by more than £100 and Apple Watch models heavily discounted. With the iPhone 17 expected to launch in September, there’s every chance we’ll also see contracts and older iPhone models feature heavily in this year’s sale.

While Apple itself isn’t likely to offer savings directly, preferring to hand over a gift card in exchange for a purchase, third-party retailers will have the best savings, and I’ll have my eye on every single one, from Amazon and Currys to John Lewis and Argos. These are all my predictions about Black Friday 2025 and the best Apple deals to expect.

When will Apple Black Friday 2025 deals start?

Predicting the dates for Black Friday 2025 is a cakewalk compared with guessing the iPhone 17’s release. The sale always lands on the Friday after Thanksgiving in the US, which means this year Black Friday will kick off on 28 November.

But that’s only half the story. Black Friday starts earlier and earlier every year. Once a three-day sale, it’s since morphed from a week-long event to a month-long extravaganza of sales. Currys began it’s Black Friday sale at the beginning of November, Very’s sale kicked off in the second week of November, and Amazon’s Black Friday sale lasted for two entire weeks. I’m expecting even more brands and retailers to start earlier this year, so you’ll have even more time to save on Apple gear.

Best Apple deals to expect this Black Friday

While we won’t know what Black Friday Apple deals will arrive until November, I’ve got plenty of predictions. I’m expecting to see discounts land on all of Apple’s gear. Last year, AirPods Pro 2 dropped to their lowest-ever price at around £179, while the standard AirPods fell below £100. I’m expecting potentially even bigger discounts than this with the imminent launch of the AirPods Pro 3.

I also saw cuts of £80 to £100 for the iPad Air and 10th-generation models, and the MacBook Air M2 tumbled by a huge £150 at some retailers. The Apple Watch Series 9 also received a £90 discount at Amazon. I’m expecting even bigger discounts and similar pricing for these models this year.

In terms of more recent Apple devices? The iPhone 17 and Apple Watch Series 10 probably won’t see any major price cuts so soon after launch, but carriers could offer some pretty appetising and competitive contract deals. The all-new iPad 11th-generation is almost certainly going to get a price cut, given it was already on sale on Amazon Prime Day.

And as mentioned above, while Apple doesn’t offer discounts on its tech itself, you’ll still be able to get a gift card in exchange for a purchase. In 2024, buyers could claim a gift card worth up to £160, with the biggest amounts reserved for MacBook Air models, including the 15in and 13in M3 versions. Other highlights included:

A gift card up to £60 with an iPhone 15, iPhone 14 and iPhone SE purchase.

A gift card up to £80 with an iPad Pro, iPad Air and iPad 10th-generation purchase.

A gift card up to £60 with AirPods Max, AirPods Pro 2 and the AirPods 4.

A £40 gift card with the Apple Watch SE, Apple TV 4K, HomePod and a range of Beats headphones.

A £20 gift card with accessories like the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil.

Why you can trust us to find the best Apple deals this Black Friday

As The Independent’s senior tech critic, I’m a dab hand at finding a deal. In fact, I’ve been rounding up discounts and comparing offers since 2017. I track prices of Apple gear all year round, so I know when the AirPods Pro or the iPad 10th-generation have hit an all-tine low price, or when you should ignore a deceptively-good price cut. I won’t feed you any dud deals when hunting down discounts this Black Friday.

The best early Black Friday Apple deals to shop now

Apple AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds: Was £229, now £189, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( Apple )

While this isn’t the cheapest price I’ve seen, if your headphones need an upgrade, my favourite pair of earbuds are currently discounted by £40 at John Lewis. Praised by tech critic David Phelan in his review, they’re still better than the AirPods 4, despite being older. Boasting better audio, you get six hours on a single charge, rather than five; there are touch controls on the buds themselves, so you can adjust the volume without having to take your phone out of your pocket, and there’s a MagSafe case with a lanyard loop for easy charging and storage.

Apple iPad 11th-generation: Was £329, now £299, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

Launched in March, the all-new 11th-generation iPad is currently on sale at Amazon. Replacing the 10th-gen model, it boasts a faster A16 Bionic chip, USB-C charging, and double the storage, with 128GB as standard. It still features the same bright 10.9in Liquid Retina display, making it the best-value iPad in Apple’s line-up right now and a steal at this price.

Apple iPhone 16e 256GB: Was £599, now £544, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

The successor to the iPhone SE, the iPhone 16e has just been slashed in price by more than £50 at Amazon. Released earlier this year, “Apple’s all-new budget phone is better than the iPhone SE in every way”, said tech critic David Phelan in his review. “It's not an upgraded iPhone SE, but an awful lot more, from more storage to a bigger display,” he said.

