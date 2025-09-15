Apple’s iPhone 16 has dropped £100 since the launch of the iPhone 17

If it’s time for a phone upgrade and you’ve had your eye on the iPhone 16, now coud be a good time to add it to your basket. Hot on the heels of last week’s iPhone 17 unveiling, I’ve spotted that the price of the iPhone 16 has dropped by £100 at a range of retailers.

Prior to the pre-orders for the iPhone 17 going live, the standard iPhone 16 was available from £799 on the Apple store, while the iPhone 16 Plus started from £899. However, both versions have now been slashed in price by £100. The even better news is this isn’t a limited-time deal – it should be the standard price you’ll pay going forward.

If the iPhone 16 still isn’t within budget, you also have the option to shop refurbished models instead of buying a brand-new phone. You could make savings of up to £140 by going for a refurbished iPhone 16 from a trusted retailer – though I’d always recommend checking reviews and avoiding deals that seem too good to be true.

However, if you’re ready to snap up a brand-new iPhone 16, I’ve detailed everything you need to know about this latest price drop.

iPhone 16, 128GB The iPhone 16 is at its cheapest price at John Lewis and Amazon, where you can currently get the device for a modest £1 cheaper than the Apple store’s price. In his review of the iPhone 16, tech critic David Phelan was impressed by features such as the “useful camera control, funky audio options and faster wireless charging”. He said: “Not only is this the best regular iPhone yet, it’s also the best smartphone choice for most people.” Need more storage? You can get the iPhone 16 with 256GB for £798 at John Lewis or Amazon. At the Apple store, this amount of storage is only available when you buy the iPhone 16 Plus. £698 from Johnlewis.com Prices may vary

iPhone 16 Plus, 128GB The main differences between the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus is the size, battery life and price. Everything else is “identical”, says tech critic David Phelan. If you feel strongly about having a larger iPhone 16 with “exceptional” battery life, you can get the iPhone 16 Plus with 128GB for £798 at John Lewis or Amazon. For 256GB of storage, the cheapest price is £898 at Amazon. £798 from Johnlewis.com Prices may vary

Should you buy an iPhone 16 directly from Apple?

Apple claims there’s no better place to buy a new iPhone, but is this true? Thanks to this latest drop, there’s now a modest £1 difference between the Apple store’s price and the cheapest prices at other retailers. However, there are other factors to consider, so let’s compare what you get from Apple compared with cheaper third-party retailers.

Payment options

If you want to spread out the cost of your iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Plus, you may want to buy it through the online Apple Store, rather than John Lewis or Amazon.

You’ll have the option to pay in 24 interest-free monthly instalments, though bear in mind you’ll be subject to a credit check. You can also get between £30 and £670 in credit towards the cost of your new iPhone, by trading in your old one.

Warranty

Knowing that you can get your iPhone repaired or replaced fuss-free is bound to be a weight off. Here, John Lewis stands out, as all electronics come with a two-year guarantee that enables you to get them repaired, should anything go wrong. For an iPhone bought from Amazon or the Apple store, you’d be able to use Apple’s one-year manufacturer warranty.

However, it’s worth noting that warranty isn’t everything, as you have a legal right for goods to last a reasonable length of time. So if you’re outside of the period warranty and an item becomes faulty, contact the retailer to ask for a repair or replacement.

More iPhone discounts in the lead-up to Black Friday

Of course, the price of the iPhone 16 has the potential to drop further in the lead-up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. We’ll be updating our roundups on the best Apple deals and best phone and contract deals as the sales approach, so be sure to bookmark those pages and check back for the top offers.

Want the new iPhone 17? We’ve rounded up the best pre-order deals